Disdain for America

I viewed a mug shot of the former president. The law stated it be taken. Instead of trying to look his best, he purposely posed to look his worst. This person feels he has a free ticket to become president again. The look on his face shows his disdain for all of America.

I am tired of the "news" about him every day. Why does he deserve such coverage? He lost the election, he is pending trial, he derides people that question him, and yet he goes on. America cannot stand another four years of this buffoon with his ongoing insults.

The current administration is nothing to write home about, and I have my doubts about the incumbent's ability to govern much longer. One can only imagine how much damage awaits us if either one of the two are elected. I am closing in on the end of my life cycle. The thought of this narcissist madman or an over-the-hill senior back in office is terrifying.

If things don't change quickly, there is no need for primaries when all you have are pre-ordained choices. Both parties are sadly lacking when it comes to finding a suitable leader for America. I omitted their names as you need no hint of whom I speak about.

ROBERT SPENCER

North Little Rock

Contradictory actions

I should like to compliment Ms. Mary Wohlleb, whose recent letter demonstrated so well the contradictory actions of Gov. Sarah Sanders. I have been writing letters to various papers, including our sister publication The Sentinel-Record, for weeks now giving illustrations of her inconsistencies. The LEARNS Act is full of them. Of course, the major flaw is the "voucher" portion, which allows public tax monies to go directly to private and religious schools, as well as to public charter schools. Religious schools will definitely "indoctrinate," something Governor Sanders says we should not allow in any of our primary and secondary schools.

She surely has been taught that one "cannot have his/her cake and eat it too." Also, giving tax monies to religious schools violates the requirement of "separation of church and state."

Many of us underlings look forward to seeing our governor understand fully the law she often stresses we all need to follow.

JOHN CRAWFORD

Arkadelphia