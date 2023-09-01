Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to pursue sales tax increase in 2024, forgoing November referendum

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. plans to pursue a November 2024 referendum on a proposed sales-tax increase instead of a citywide vote this November or next March, he announced Thursday.

The announcement came the day after city officials held the seventh and final public forum on the mayor's tax proposal.

Scott said the meetings across the city's seven wards had confirmed his earlier decision -- one he was unable to communicate previously out of a desire not to be disingenuous while still absorbing comments from the public, he said -- that the 2024 general election presented the best opportunity for voters to voice their opinions and understand the proposal.

"We made the decision earlier this week that we needed to make certain every voice was heard," Scott told reporters at City Hall.

He expressed hope that the November 2024 election will be "very representative of the entire city."

Prior to Scott's announcement, the Little Rock Board of Directors seemed poised to take a vote on whether to call a Nov. 14 referendum on his proposal.

In order to hold a Nov. 14 referendum, local officials were up against a deadline of the close of business next Tuesday for the city board to call the election and file the paperwork with the Pulaski County circuit/county clerk's office.

Earlier this week, the mayor asked city board members to mark today on their calendars for a possible morning special-called meeting at which they were expected to discuss the sales-tax proposal.

The next election dates available for a tax referendum are in March and November of 2024.

With regard to a March election, Scott said on Thursday, "It's not an option for me."

He cited the partisan politics and turnout associated with a primary election and suggested voters would be more focused on Little Rock's "growth and transformation" in November 2024.

The 39-year-old mayor has sought to enact a sales-tax increase since 2020, when an early-stage effort was abandoned because of the covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, city board members agreed to send Scott's proposed 1-percentage-point increase known as "Rebuild the Rock" to the voters, who rejected it in a September 2021 referendum, 62%-38%.

During his 2023 State of the City address on March 6, Scott made clear he would push for a sales-tax increase again, but the news soon was overshadowed by the tornado that struck the metro area on March 31. The tax proposal went dormant as officials worked to respond to the disaster.

Thursday's announcement represented a tonal shift for Scott, who not long ago signaled that he favored holding the citywide vote this fall and was raising concerns about a delay, though he acknowledged the final decision would be up to the city board.

During a July 27 meeting at which he unveiled details of the proposal, Scott said that residents often tell him "they want more and they don't want to wait. ... I just don't think we can afford to wait because what's going to happen is we're going to continue to go to meetings and people are continuing to ask, 'What are we doing?'"

He called it "very unwise" to hold the election next March, arguing that "there's a presidential election, there's a lot of folks on the ballot and it gives people a reason to say no."

With that in mind, waiting would mean officials would receive residents' complaints for another year and a half to two years, Scott said at one point.

Nevertheless, in a statement issued Thursday, Scott said, "Early on, I decided that holding an election November 2024 is in the best interests of our City and its voters, but it was important for me to hear from residents in all seven wards. I'm glad we did that, as we received valuable feedback from every part of our city.

"There are several challenges related to a November 2023 election, including a compressed window for voter education. A November 2024 election offers us time to continue discussions about the tax framework and priority needs. It provides the opportunity for a greater number of voices to be heard on this proposal to bring long-needed, transformational improvements to our City."

Scott was seeking a five-eighths percent (0.625%) sales tax for capital improvements with a 10-year sunset date and a three-eighths percent (0.375%) sales tax for operating expenses that would have been collected in perpetuity.

He recently broke up the proposal into the two parts after presenting it as a 1-percentage-point increase with a 10-year sunset date in late July.

At the moment, the overall sales-tax rate in Little Rock is 8.625% when accounting for state, county and local taxes.

Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb, the Ward 3 representative on the city board, in an interview Wednesday following the meeting in her ward said she did not support the tax proposal and was prepared to vote against calling a Nov. 14 referendum.

Among other elements of the plan, Webb said she was opposed to the construction of indoor and outdoor sports facilities in War Memorial Park, which is part of her ward.

The proposed sports complex meant to draw youth tournaments was the most expensive line item in Scott's proposal, carrying a $128 million capital investment and $8 million in increased operating expenses over 10 years.

Asked about Webb's opposition to the proposed complex, Scott said on Thursday that two independent firms had found War Memorial Park to be the best location.

He acknowledged it was a big expense, but said putting the complex in the wrong location risked having the idea backfire on them.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock said by phone Thursday that she appreciated Scott's decision to aim for November 2024.

With more time, discussion and input from people, "we will have something that we will all be proud of," Adcock said.