LIVE! Music: ‘See It All’ Tour, Dazz and Brie hype up Fayetteville; Terrance Simien brings Zydeco to Fort Smith

"Fifty shows in 50 states in less than 50 days." That's the world record that musicians Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are trying to break on their See It All American Tour. They'll stop by the Walton Arts Center Sept. 6. The concept is simple, but the execution will be brutal as Allman and Frankenreiter seek to complete the challenge in 49 days.

The bluesmen even released an EP of songs dedicated to the challenge. Check it out at devonanddonavon.com. Read more about the tour and their upcoming show in this Sunday's What's Up!

ELSEWHERE

Dazz & Brie perform from noon to 2 p.m. today for KUAF's The Lunch Hour at McDonald's on Joyce Boulevard in Fayetteville. Free for McDonald's app users. kuaf.com/summerconcerts.

JrSOAPbox performs at 7 p.m. today for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61.

City Grey Presents: 'I Don't Want You To Leave' Single Release with Then To The Dogs, Theody and Midnight Wagon at 7 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

Dylan Wheeler and Graycie York perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the Levitt AMP Music Series in Fort Smith's Riverfront Park. The Don Bailey Eclectic Party Band warms things up at 6 p.m. More information at 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

The Burney Sisters and Sarah Lily perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Music Sept. 7 is a local showcase with The Damn Neighbors, March To August and Statehouse Electric at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com.

Happy hour with Brick Fields starts at 6 p.m. and then 5" Collectively plays at 9:30 p.m. today at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.