Main Library in downtown Little Rock closes for overhaul that will last until mid-2025





The Main Library of the Central Arkansas Library System closed to the public today for extensive renovations that will keep the downtown Little Rock branch closed until sometime around mid-2025.

The planned overhaul is expected to cost approximately $20 million. CDI Contractors will carry out the construction work under the supervision of a team of architects.

Joe Hudak, the head of the Main Library, in an interview on Thursday said that patrons will have more ways to interact with technology in the renovated branch. He predicted that "it'll be a lot better fit for the way that people use libraries in the 21st century."

New features might include a so-called "makerspace" for teens, some kind of cafe and retail space and expanded areas for technology instruction and digital content creation, according to Hudak.

Lance Ivy, the library system's outgoing director of facilities and operations, said officials were still working on the planned post-renovation layout of the Main Library but were getting close to where they want it to be.

According to Ivy, officials want to tie in their designs for the branch with the nearby space formerly occupied by highway infrastructure that is expected to become a park. They also are exploring ideas for opening up the Main Library's rooftop, he said.

The decision to renovate the branch located at 100 S. Rock St. has created a ripple effect.

During the period of the closure, beginning today, some essential services that previously were available at the Main Library will be offered out of a nearby branch, the Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art, located steps away within what is known as Library Square.

The galleries and bookstore that previously operated within the Roberts Library closed at the end of May. Some library system employees will temporarily work out of the Roberts Library while others will move to leased space within a building on Sloan Drive.

Space within the Roberts Library has been converted into what library system officials have dubbed "Mini Main" in an effort to continue to serve patrons downtown while the Main Library is closed.

Within the Roberts Library, shelves for books and DVDs have been set up, a computer lab has been configured in what was previously a meeting room and a space for kids and teens now occupies Concordia Hall.

The hours have been extended to match those of the Main Library.

The most challenging part was deciding what to include, according to Hudak. The first-floor space within the Roberts Library designated for "Mini Main" is much smaller than what is available in the Main Library, he noted.

As a result, "we couldn't possibly offer all of the amenities at the scale that we do out of this building," Hudak said. It led library system officials to think about what constitutes "core library services that people come to see us for," he said.

Library system officials were able to pursue the planned renovations to the Main Library as well as another branch -- the Sue Cowan Williams Library located at 1800 S. Chester St. in Little Rock -- because of a successful 2022 referendum in Little Rock that authorized the extension and reduction of a capital-improvement millage.





Jordan Johnson, a library clerk with the Central Arkansas Library System, restocks shelves in the Main Library in Little Rock on Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





