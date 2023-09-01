Minor dies after being pulled from Arkansas River near Dardanelle

A minor who had been swimming in the Arkansas River with a relative died Friday after going under the water and failing to resurface, according to a news release from the Dardanelle Police Department.

Dardanelle officers were dispatched to the river at 4:30 p.m., the release says.

When they arrived, the minor was on the shore after being pulled out by a person who had entered the river, and CPR was being performed, the release says. The officers assisted with lifesaving measures, but the minor was pronounced dead after being taken to Dardanelle Regional Medical Center, the release says.

The identity and age of the minor is not being released at this time, the release says.

The Arkansas State Police has been asked to assist in the investigation, the release says.