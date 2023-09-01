NATURALS 8, CARDINALS 3

Peyton Wilson had two hits and drove in three runs Thursday as Northwest Arkansas struck early and claimed a victory over Springfield at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The Naturals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first on Wilson’s RBI single and Dillan Shrum’s two-run double, then added three more runs in the second. Tyler Tolbert had an RBI triple and scored on a double by Diego Hernandez, then Jorge Bonifacio’s single scored Hernandez and made it a 6-0 game.

That was enough for starter and former Central Arkansas standout Noah Cameron to pick up the win as the left-hander pitched five innings and allowed a bases-loaded triple in the fourth while striking out seven. Eric Cerantola pitched the final four innings for the save and allowed an RBI double by Thomas Saggese in the eighth.

