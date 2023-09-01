State orders trader

to refund Arkansans

A commodities trader was ordered Thursday to issue $386,000 in payments to six Arkansas customers to settle a dispute that will unwind the transactions involving precious metals.

In exchange for the refunds, customers will return the metals to GSI Exchange, the Arkansas Securities Department ruled.

"In too many cases before the ASD, clients pay a hefty price," said Commissioner Susannah T. Marshall. "Today's settlement financially benefits clients. It requires GSI Exchange to return money to residents of Arkansas that elect to participate in the deal. Actions like this continue to send the message that the ASD is committed to pursuing financial relief for injured Arkansans."

The settlement involved state securities regulators from Alabama and Texas. Regulators investigated GSI Exchange for acting as an unregistered investment adviser and not disclosing relevant financial information.

GSI Exchange customers who invested before July 22, 2021, will be eligible for refunds.

-- Andrew Moreau

Company acquires

Rogers printing firm

Digital Printing Solutions in Rogers has been acquired by Missouri-based Pearson-Kelly Technology.

The acquisition will be finalized today and Digital Printing Solutions, located on Honeysuckle Lane, will be rebranded. The terms of the deal were not released.

"I could not be more excited to watch Pearson-Kelly grow and serve the businesses of Northwest Arkansas," Pearson-Kelly Chief Executive Officer Chelsey Bode said in a statement. "With PKT's commitment to pioneering tech solutions and DPS' mastery in print management, our organizations are united with the goal to bring exceptional service."

Digital Printing Solutions employs eight and the owners and staff will be hired by Pearson-Kelly Technology, according to Bode's response to emailed questions. With the acquisition, Pearson-Kelly Technology will employ 52 across its operations.

In a news release, Digital Printing Solutions' president, David Hale, said the move allows the company to work with a company known for customer service and technical expertise.

Pearson-Kelly Technology was founded in 2004 and Bode took over in 2021, according to the company website.

-- John Magsam

Arkansas Index ends

day with loss of 4.45

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 871.10, down 4.45.

"The health care and utilities sectors underperformed as stocks closed relatively unchanged on the last trading day of the month ahead of payroll data due [this] morning for August," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.