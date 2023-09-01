BASEBALL

White Sox promote Getz

The Chicago White Sox promoted Chris Getz to general manager on Thursday, staying inside the organization for the position almost two decades after the franchise last won a playoff series. Getz is replacing Rick Hahn, who was fired by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf along with president of baseball operations Ken Williams on Aug. 22. Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club's general manager for 12 years. Hahn had been with Chicago since 2002. Getz, who turned 40 on Wednesday, was hired by Chicago in October 2016 as the team's director of player development. He was promoted to assistant general manager in January 2021. He was also promoted to senior vice president on Thursday.

Reds claim OF Bader

Claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds, Harrison Bader thought about one day returning to the New York Yankees. "I never thought I'd ever play in the big leagues, let alone in the Yankees uniform," the native New Yorker said Thursday. "I have no idea what's to come for the future. I certainly hope it's in a Yankees uniform again if that's an option." Outfielder Hunter Renfroe also was claimed by the Reds, off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, in an effort by the team to boost its playoff push. Both are eligible for free agency following the World Series. Bader was acquired by the Yankees from St. Louis on Aug. 2 last year for left-hander Jordan Montgomery and hit five home runs in nine postseason games for the Yankees.

Brewers sign Donaldson

Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson signed a minor league deal with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, two days after the New York Yankees released him. The Brewers said Donaldson will report to their affiliate in Nashville, Tenn. Donaldson is a three-time All-Star who had an MVP season with Toronto in 2015, but his production has dipped dramatically. The 37-year-old has hit .207 with 25 home runs and 77 RBI over 165 games in two seasons since the Yankees acquired him along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt in a March 2022 deal that set catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins.

Guardians claim 3 pitchers

The Guardians are hoping some Angels throwaways can get them to the postseason. Trying to chase down Minnesota in the AL Central race, Cleveland claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez off waivers from Los Angeles on Thursday, acquisitions that didn't cost the Guardians any prospects. After going 4-2 on a recent road trip, the Guardians are currently five games behind the first-place Twins with 28 games left. Cleveland will host Minnesota for a three-game series next week. By getting Giolito, Moore and Lopez, the Guardians hope to catch the Twins, defend their division title and make the postseason. It could be a memorable final surge as Manager Terry Francona has hinted he'll retire in October.

SOCCER

Julie Ertz retires

Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women's World Cup titles. Ertz, 31, had already hinted at her retirement at this summer's World Cup after the United States fell to Sweden on penalties in the Round of 16, tearfully telling reporters it was likely her final match wearing the team crest. She made it official Thursday. Ertz also retired from her club team, Angel City in the National Women's Soccer League.

FOOTBALL

Vikings, TE reach deal

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract extension Thursday with tight end T.J. Hockenson. Hockenson was the eighth overall pick by Detroit in the 2019 draft out of Iowa. The two-time Pro Bowl pick was acquired in a deadline-day trade last year by the Vikings and had 60 catches for 519 yards in 10 games. His season total of 914 receiving yards was a career high. Hockenson was only a limited participant for most of training camp, first citing an ear infection that caused equilibrium trouble and later attributing his absence to lower back stiffness.

Steelers sign DB King

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King, fortifying their secondary on the eve of the regular season. King, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans, intercepting five passes and recovering two fumbles. King's arrival gives Pittsburgh's secondary another veteran to a mix that includes Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Patrick Peterson, who arrived in free agency during the spring.

Pats' WR placed on IR

Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton will be sidelined to start his second consecutive NFL season. New England placed Thornton on injured reserve Thursday with a shoulder injury. Thornton was injured early in training camp and dressed for only one exhibition game. He will miss at least the first four games. His first opportunity to play will be Oct. 8 when the Patriots host the New Orleans Saints.

GOLF

Ryder Cup spot on line

Matt Fitzpatrick began his bid to win a third European Masters title and seal an automatic place in Europe's Ryder Cup team by shooting 7-under 63 to take a share of the first-round lead on Thursday. The 2022 U.S. Open champion had a bogey-free round in the picturesque, mountain-top surroundings of Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club and was tied with fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell, Masahiro Kawamura of Japan, John Axelsen of Denmark, Gavin Green of Malaysia and Nacho Elvira of Spain. Fitzpatrick requires a finish better than seventh alone to jump above Tommy Fleetwood, who is not playing this week, and take the third and final qualifying place on the World Points List.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton's contract extended

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had "unfinished business" after extending his contract at Mercedes. Hamilton and teammate George Russell penned new deals through to the end of the 2025 season. Hamilton's current contract was to expire at the end of this season. The new deal, which is worth a reported $63.4 million, will see him racing past his 40th birthday. Thursday's news ended speculation he would leave Mercedes at the end of the season, amid reports he was being courted by Ferrari.