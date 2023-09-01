Ohio TE plans another UA visit





ESPN 4-star class of 2024 tight end Tayvion Galloway is planning to make his second trip to the University of Arkansas when the Hogs play BYU on Sept. 16.

He visited Fayetteville last April and received a scholarship offer from Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman before leaving.

"I need to make a second trip to Arkansas," Galloway said. "I feel they are a program who is sneaky good and can make people not want to play them. They had a decent season last year, but they can really get into some big battles and win. It just matters who wants it more."

Galloway, 6-5, 230 pounds, of Pickerington, Ohio, has other scholarship offers from Michigan, Florida, Purdue, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Michigan State, Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia and several other programs.

Fayetteville gave him good vibes during his first visit.

"I fell in love with it when I was there last time," Galloway said. "Everything about Arkansas was refreshing. It gave me a feel like being at home as I'm not from a huge town and my hometown in Chillicothe is country, so it's a good vibe. Southern hospitality is a real thing, too."

He officially visited Purdue and Central Florida during the summer. He plans to officially visit Colorado and Miami this fall. He's unsure if his trip to Arkansas will be an unofficial or official visit.

If his September visit to Fayetteville is an unofficial visit, he said he plans to officially visit the Hogs after his season.

Galloway, who plans to graduate in December and enroll at his new school in January, committed to LSU on July 23 of last year and reopened his recruitment in June.

The SEC and his relationship with Razorback tight ends coach Morgan Turner are working in the Hogs' favor.

"Them being in the SEC helps their case with me, as most know that's where I have wanted to play since I started going through this process," Galloway said. "Coach Turner and I have been getting close as time has went on. He came up and saw me in the spring and since then we have just kept connecting. I feel anywhere I go with my ability to run routes, catch, block and learn the play book, I can see the field very quick."

ESPN also rates Galloway the No. 4 tight end and No. 202 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. Galloway recorded 36 receptions for 697 yards and 6 touchdowns as a junior.

Pittman and the staff, including offensive quality control analyst Derek Kief have impressed him.

"The coaches and Coach Pittman [were] fired up. They was super energized and excited when I was on campus and were just saying how much of a different-maker I will be especially in the SEC," Galloway said. "They were saying [to not] waste my ability when I can come play in the best league in college football. I also talk to Coach Kief, he's an Ohio guy himself, so that is a good connection, too."

Galloway plans to make the trip to Fayetteville with mentor-trainer Darren Gammell, who helps him with the recruiting process.

When offensive coordinator Dan Enos was at Arkansas in 2015-2017, Hunter Henry won the Mackey Award for the nation's most outstanding tight end. He and fellow tight end Jeremy Sprinkle were second- and fifth-round draft picks, respectively.

"That's big time, means their chances of me going there are higher," Galloway said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Tayvion Galloway highlights

Tayvion Galloway






