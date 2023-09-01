100 years ago

Sept. 1, 1923

HOT SPRINGS -- Chief of police Oscar Sullivan today arrested George Martin, alias "Big Zeke" alias Harry Meyers, aged 42, who he said was wanted by government officials at Memphis. Meyers was picked up on Central Avenue, having arrived here yesterday afternoon. Martin was arrested last year charged with robbing a post office at Mena, and was convicted. His case was taken to the Supreme Court and resulted in the verdict being set aside. Martin informed Chief Sullivan he was not wanted for any crime and denied any action on which the Secret Service authorities might want him. Memphis was notified of his arrest and Chief Sullivan received a request that Martin be held until officers reached the city.

50 years ago

Sept. 1, 1973

More foster homes for black children are needed in Pulaski County, according to Mrs. Sharon Chudy, supervisor of the state Social Services Pulaski County foster care unit. Mrs. Chudy said that, because of the shortage of foster homes for black children, youths from Pulaski County have been placed in homes in other counties. There are 26 black foster homes in Pulaski County, in which about 90 children have been placed.

25 years ago

Sept. 1, 1998

Two more Youth Services Division ex-employees told a legislative hearing Monday that they tried to contact Gov. Mike Huckabee about the division's problems but got no response from him. Marion Cronin said she saw abuse at the Observation and Assessment Center in North Little Rock. She made several calls last year, some to Huckabee's office in the state Capitol and others to a state hotline set up for reporting abuse, she said. The governor was in Puerto Rico at a Southern Governors Conference meeting Monday, but officials in his office disputed Cronin's account of the purpose for her calls to the office. Cronin was a counselor and case manager for the division from April 1995 to November 1997. She said she was one of the first people hired after the troubled Observation and Assessment Center, a former city jail, opened. She told lawmakers Monday that she was chastised by other staff members for being "too motivated, and that in time, I would soon change my beliefs in how to deal with juveniles."

10 years ago

Sept. 1, 2013

MONTICELLO -- This fall, history students at the University of Arkansas at Monticello who study about the state's past will have more than just textbooks to guide their academic journeys. They will have a 131-year-old building to document and explore. The office of former Arkansas Gov. Xenophon Overton Pindall is part of a $150,000 historical project taken on by UAM after the building was donated to the university earlier this year. Located in Arkansas City, the office is on the National Register of Historic Places. UAM will use $150,000 from the state's general improvement fund to restore the structure to its original condition. The building is located less than 20 minutes from the UAM College of Technology in McGehee.