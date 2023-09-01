Pearcy man arrested after car hits worker

HOT SPRINGS -- A Pearcy man was arrested Thursday after a road worker was struck by a car driven by a motorist who fled the scene.

Braden Cole Duggan, 27, was taken into custody shortly before 1:30 a.m. and eventually charged with felony counts of second-degree battery, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and leaving the scene of an injury accident, punishable by up to six years, and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, first offense, reckless driving and driving on a suspended driver's license.

Duggan, who lists no prior criminal history, was also cited for driving left of center. He was being held in lieu of $7,000 bond and is set to appear Sept. 12 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, at around 1:12 a.m. Thursday, Hot Springs police officer Christian Ramirez responded to the area of Airport Road and the King Expressway regarding an injury accident involving a pedestrian.

LifeNet was already at the scene loading a male victim onto a stretcher. Ramirez noted the victim had "severe injuries" to his head and there was "a large pool of blood" on the street where his head had been.

Construction workers at the scene stated they were working on the road when they heard "a loud tire screech" followed by a vehicle "running over their boss on the road."