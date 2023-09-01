PGA Tour Champions tournament to debut in Little Rock in 2024





The Simmons Bank Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event, will be held Oct. 21-27, 2024, at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, officials announced Thursday during a news conference at the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

Established under a five-year agreement, the tournament will mark the first PGA Tour Champions event to be held in Arkansas and will be televised on the Golf Channel.

Tour President Miller Brady said the tournament will serve as the second round of the PGA Tour Champions' annual Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. It will feature the top 54 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, with the top 36 finishers advancing to play in the final event of the season.

"It's a crucial event in our schedule," Brady said.

The PGA Tour Champions, also referred to as the Champions Tour, is organized by PGA Tour and features golfers 50 and older. Officials said during Thursday's news conference that PGA Tour Champions events generate more than $15 million in local economic impact in markets where the events are held.

The Simmons Bank Championship will be the first PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament held in Arkansas since the Korn Ferry Tour's Fort Smith Classic in 2010.

Arkansas also plays host to the LPGA's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, a women's professional tournament that has been held annually since 2007 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. This year's event is scheduled for Sept. 23 through Oct. 1, with the first round set for Sept. 29.

George Makris, executive chairman of Simmons First National Corporation, said he envisions the tournament as serving as "much more than just a professional golf tournament."

"In addition to the obvious benefits, the sponsors and brand association with PGA, we'll have a chance to highlight our state, specifically Central Arkansas and all it has to offer," Makris said.

Makris said he expects tournament week to feature ancillary events, possibly including a concert or two.

"It's going to be a weeklong festival," he said. "Golf will not be secondary but will be just one of the entertainments."

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during Thursday's announcement that events like the Simmons Bank Championship help highlight Arkansas' outdoor attractions.

"This one more thing that gives us another advantage, another thing to sing about what is happening here in this state," said Sanders, who has made promoting tourism and recreation a priority for her administration.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a written statement that the tournament marks "a win for local golf fans and a win for the economic impact a professional sports event will provide."

Jay Chesshir, president of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview the tournament will allow Arkansans to experience an event they would have otherwise had to drive several hours to attend.

Chessir said he also expects the tournament to draw fans from outside of the state to Little Rock for a chance to interact with and watch the "stars of their youth" play golf up close.

Well-known players eligible to play on the tour include four-time major champion Ernie Els, two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, three-time majors champion and 34-time PGA Tour champion Vijay Singh and two-time major champion John Daly of Dardanelle.

Glen Day, a Little Rock resident and PGA Tour Champions golfer sponsored by Simmons Bank, described Champions tournaments as having a laid-back atmosphere.

"You're probably going to see speakers on the range and we'll be playing music," said Day, who won the 1999 MCI Classic on the PGA Tour and 1990 Benson and Hedges Malaysian Open. "Everybody will be socializing ... we just enjoy each other. We've been doing it forever. We're all friends."

Ken Duke, a former Henderson State University golfer from Arkadelphia who plays in the PGA Tour Champions events, said the tournament will have a "huge impact" on the city and will help support charitable organizations.

"To me, it's always been about charity," said Duke, who is also sponsored by Simmons Bank and won the 2013 PGA Travelers Championship as well as several international titles. He won his first PGA Tour Champions title on Aug. 20 in the Shaw Charity Classic at Calgary, Alberta.

Event organizers said they have created the Arkansas Champions Trust, which will distribute net revenue from the tournament to charitable organizations each year. The tournament's minimum charitable goal is $1 million a year.

Organizers have yet to decide which charities will receive donations, Makris said Thursday.

The tournament will take place shortly after renovations of Pleasant Valley's clubhouse are scheduled to be completed. A revamp of the facility's clubhouse will include among other work an expansion of the dining room and patio areas. Renovations are expected to be complete in September 2024, according to Michael Auerbach, general manager of the club.

The club is also putting in new cart paths. While the clubhouse will be closed for the duration of its renovations, the course will stay open as the paths are installed, Auerbach said.

Makris said organizers settled on holding the event at Pleasant Valley after asking professional golfers which course they preferred in the area.

"We had choices to pick from, but Pleasant Valley just checks all the boxes," Makris said following the news conference.

Makris noted that the country club is centrally located and with ample parking nearby, and said spectators will be able to see holes 16, 17 and 18 from the clubhouse.

"We can't think of another on any tour that has that kind of vantage point for its patrons," he said.





George Makris, Simmons First National Corporation executive chairman, shakes hands Thursday with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders during an announcement of a new PGA Tour Champions tournament at the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Museum in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





