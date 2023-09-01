In response to the recent op-ed piece "Schools reimagining literacy" by Dr. Jermall Wright, superintendent of the Little Rock School District, I submitted a sarcastic letter ridiculing Dr. Wright's piece. The next day I began to think that I might have accomplished more by assuming he wants the best for our kids, as I do, and retracted the submission. I apologize for my rudeness.

Allow me to begin again.

Dr. Wright, you are in a uniquely powerful position to change the status quo on literacy in Arkansas. In the 2022 Act Aspire tests, your district had a 29.4 percent success rate in Reading Readiness for third-graders. I assume you will agree that that is unacceptable performance.

I am aware of the "reading wars" and all of the noise in the education establishment about "The Science of Reading." I plead with you to not stop reading after I state my main point: Reading instruction using phonics works.

If you're still with me, here are three examples from personal experience:

In 1949, I started first grade at North Heights Elementary School in Texarkana. Every kid in the class was rural and/or poor and many had semi-literate parents. By Christmas, our teacher, Mrs. Temple, had us reading. No pre-K, no kindergarten, no Head Start, no "multi-tiered system of supports." Mrs. Temple used phonics, teaching us how each letter "says" a sound and you blend the sounds to make words. Today I can clearly remember 6-year-old me thinking, "Ah-hah! Reading is just a simple trick. Why didn't anyone tell me this before?!"

In 1965, with a brand-new bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Southern State College, now SAU (Go Muleriders!), my wife took her first job teaching first-graders in an impoverished school in Texarkana. She joined the class in January, and by May she graduated 32 of 37 readers, 86 percent. She remembers this because she so hated to have to retain the five, but would not send a kid that couldn't read to second grade.

Later, in a small Gulf Coast fishing village called Seadrift, Texas, my wife again joined a first-grade class midyear and graduated 100 percent of approximately 18 readers. My wife was a good teacher, but she didn't work miracles; she simply used tools that worked. Both of the above impoverished districts used phonics programs.

Dr. Wright, how would you feel if 90 to 100 percent of the first-graders you are responsible for teaching to read could be successful next year? It is within your power.

What Arkansas schools are doing now is a manifest failure. In Little Rock, you are the boss. You can drive change. Pick out four or five of your best reading teachers and tell them, "Next year, this entire district will use phonics to teach reading. You have three weeks to recommend a program of materials to me." Throw out everything you're using now. You won't have to retrain teachers. Teachers are smart. Just give them the materials and they will figure it out.

Please, do it now. The future of those children is in your hands.

Bill Mallett lives in Garfield.