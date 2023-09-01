Police charge Little Rock man in Tuesday night homicide

The Little Rock Police Department identified the victim of a Tuesday homicide and also announced an arrest in the case, according to a Friday news release.

Police identified 27-year-old Karonnie LaFavors, of Jacksonville, as the victim of a shooting that took place Tuesday night in the 7100 block of North Chicot Road.

According to authorities, that night Southwest Patrol officers responded to North Chicot Road for a subject down call for service at 10:23 p.m.

They found LaFavors already deceased from his wounds.

The release said that Treveon Williams, 20, of Little Rock, had been arrested Thursday night and charged with capital murder in connection to the murder.

Williams was arrested at 5400 Stanley Drive, according to an arrest report, nearly three miles southeast of where the shooting took place.

Documents showed Williams was arrested with two guns in his possession, a .40 pistol and a 9mm pistol.