PREP FOOTBALL: Martin now in starting role for Elkins after playing little as a sophomore

ELKINS -- Landon Martin wasn't able to get on the field much last season, so he knew he had to something to change...
PREP FOOTBALL: Martin now in starting role for Elkins after playing little as a sophomoreby Rick Fires | Today at 2:21 a.m.
Landon Martin squares up to catch a pass during practice on Wednesday at Elkins. Martin has emerged as a reliable receiver after playing little as a sophomore last season. He led Elkins with 8 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in last week's win at Pottsville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
