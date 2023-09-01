PREP FOOTBALL: Martin now in starting role for Elkins after playing little as a sophomore

Landon Martin squares up to catch a pass during practice on Wednesday at Elkins. Martin has emerged as a reliable receiver after playing little as a sophomore last season. He led Elkins with 8 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in last week's win at Pottsville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

ELKINS -- Landon Martin wasn't able to get on the field much last season, so he knew he had to something to change...

Print Headline: Martin emerges as a reliable receiver for Elkins

