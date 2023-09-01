Reddies pull away in opening blowout





ARKADELPHIA -- East Central (Okla.) and Henderson State seesawed for a while Thursday night until a defensive stand finally allowed the early-season showdown to teeter in the host team's favor.

The Reddies used a key turnover on downs in the second quarter to springboard its way to a 41-13 victory over the Tigers at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.

Andrew Edwards completed 17 of 25 passes for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns, including 3 scores in the first half, for Henderson State (1-0, 1-0 Great American Conference), which won its opener for the fourth consecutive season. Three players caught scoring passes from Edwards as well, but the Reddies got a serious scare from an East Central team looking to nab a statement win in John Litrenta's first game as interim head coach.

The lead changed hands four times over the first two quarters before an incomplete pass from Tigers quarterback Traair Edwards on fourth down during the latter stages of the half led to a touchdown that enabled Henderson State to establish a cushion it maintained for the rest of the game.

"I think we kind of wore them down," said Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield, whose team lost to East Central 31-10 last season. "They had a whole new coaching [staff] on the offensive side of the ball, but we had a fairly good idea of what they were going to try to do. We didn't really know what kind of talent level they had a quarterback, but I thought they did a good job early.

"They ran their quarterback some. ... He was feist, though. But the defense stepped up and made plays when they had to."

Traair Edwards was 19-of-27 passing for 196 yards and 2 touchdowns before leaving the game late in the third quarter after being hit hard while scrambling. Things didn't go East Central's way early on, either.

The Tigers appeared to have forced the Reddies to punt on the game's opening drive, but Henderson State got a reprieve when East Central was whistled for a roughing the passer penalty on third down. The call prolonged the series, but the Tigers came away unscathed after the Reddies botched a 41-yard field goal attempt.

East Central (0-1, 0-1) took over and moved 64 yards in six plays, with Traair Edwards finding C.J. Moore for a 37-yard touchdown with 7:41 left in the first quarter.

Henderson State did get its first points of the season on its next possession by marching 68 yards in 11 plays, culminating in a 19-yard field goal from Kolby King to cut into its deficit. But it was its defense that allowed it to eventually grab a lead.

The Reddies pinned the Tigers deep in their own territory on the ensuing drive and nearly recorded a safety after chasing Traair Edwards into the end zone. Still, they forced a punt that Devon Adams returned 39 yards to East Central's 10. Three plays later, Andrew Edwards hit Chris Hatzis for a 5-yard touchdown with 14:51 to go in the second quarter to put Henderson State up.

"We settled in on defense," Maxfield said. "We had a couple of guys that uncharacteristically didn't play like they'd practiced. I think they got a little nervous, too. But we changed a couple of things scheme wise that we probably need to be a little more solid at.

"Still, I thought they got stronger as the game wore on."

The Tigers did counter again on their next try. Traair Edwards threw a nifty 8-yard touchdown pass to Allen Jackson with 9:17 left in the first half to give East Central a 13-10 lead, But that would be the last time the Tigers led.

Henderson State regained the advantage at the 6:34 mark on a 4-yard scoring pass from Andrew Edwards to Jalen Abraham to cap a seven-play, 70-yard drive. The Reddies would get the ball back after coming up with that crucial fourth-down stop at their 30 and scored just before halftime when Elijah George hauled in a 41-yard scoring pass from Andrew Edwards with 24 seconds left.

The second half would completely belong to Henderson State. King would add a 25-yard field goal while Andrew Edwards notched his final touchdown pass -- a 54-yarder to Hatzis -- in the third quarter. Paul Manning would finish off the Tigers with a 40-yard fumble return for a score with 47 seconds left in the game.

"I'm proud of how we came out and just kept going," Maxfield said. "We kept pounding them and pounding them until we just wore them down. For the first game, I'm pleased with how they responded against a team that I think is going to be pretty good."





Henderson State running back Korien Burrell (8) stiff arms East Central (Okla.) inside linebacker Ameer Muhammad (12) during Thursday night’s game at the Carpenter-Haygood Stadium in Arkadelphia. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/901hendersoneco/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)







Henderson State’s Robert Durham (61) lifts Jalen Abraham (4) while celebrating a touchdown Thursday during a game against East Central (Okla.) at the Carpenter-Haygood Stadium in Arkadelphia. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)











Gallery: East Central Oklahoma at Henderson State football







