Schools eye upgrade for calls

Public school districts in Garland County are getting closer to having access to the Arkansas Wireless Information Network communications system, a project partially funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.

In the latest step, the county is partnering with school districts to start installing bi-directional amplifiers, or BDAs, which are signal boosters that allow two-way radio communication in challenging areas such as stairwells and parking garages.

Earlier this year, all seven school districts in the county were approved for five channels of Arkansas Wireless Information Network access to help ease communication with first responders. The county offered $2 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the installation in the schools.

"That puts them on the exact same communications platform as pretty much every first responder within Garland County and Hot Springs," Garland County Emergency Management Director Bo Robertson said Tuesday.

"And so if the schools' radios work inside their safe rooms, inside their hallways in the junior high and the high school, and their arenas, then that means that all of the law enforcement, the fire, the EMS -- their radios will also now work within these schools' arenas, their high schools, junior highs ... all of these facilities. If I can get the schools' radios to work, then the other side of that great coin is that the first responders' radios will also work."

The Arkansas Wireless Information Network operates on a 700/800 MHz trunked digital communication system. Robertson said the signal does not penetrate very well, however. Garland County Emergency Management is currently waiting on bi-directional amplifier provider Motorola for the total cost of the installations.

"It basically takes the outside signal strength and distributes it inside the facilities, the buildings," he said. "It runs on an external antenna and it basically just magnifies it and ensures that you have ample coverage inside your facilities.

"I'm hopeful that by maybe the end of this week, I'm able to send an email out to all of our superintendents and say, 'Here's where we are.' I hope that we can move forward with that. I hope we get good news this week and we can move all seven school districts forward with this BDA system."

With the approval process complete, he noted, they next want to make sure that the radios are going to work within each school district, starting with Jessieville.

"Where they are up in the northern part of the county, they sit in such an area where their external [Arkansas Wireless Information Network] coverage is not sufficient enough to support an internal BDA system," he said.

"We have installed an external antenna on one of their new football stadium lights already, so that when and if we do move forward with this, all we have to do is install the antenna and run it to the fiber, which is right behind this light tower. So we're really going to make Motorola prove, if they can do it for Jessieville and make the radios work on a threshold that meets public safety requirements, then we are confident we can do the other six."

Once the process does move forward, he said, the timeline for installation will be staggered among the participating schools, as Motorola does not have the resources available to bring every school up simultaneously.

Fountain Lake Superintendent Michael Murphy told the school board at its Aug. 14 monthly meeting he was thankful Arkansas Wireless Information Network access had been approved, noting the district currently operates off of a VHF, or very high frequency, type of communication system.

"What I can convey to the board is we do have approval for channel access, which, number one, that's awesome, and with that, gives us the latitude to purchase the radio and have that communication available," he said. "Worst case scenario, we wouldn't have communication in certain areas of our buildings. [Bi-directional amplifiers] give us a foolproof solution where there's communication throughout all of our facilities."

Robertson said after a school is brought up and BDAs are installed, the plan is to get with other local first responders and do a soft communications drill with the school districts.

He said he is about 75-85% sure all seven districts will participate.

"I just don't know yet because nothing is set in stone. We're kind of in that 'wait and see' stage," he said.