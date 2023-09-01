High school volleyball
Thursday's scores
Barton 3, Cedar Ridge 0
Brookland 3, Forrest City 0
Charleston 3, West Fork 0
Clinton 3, Atkins 2
Conway 3, Little Rock Southwest 0
Conway Christian 3, Izard County 0
Fayetteville 3, Fort Smith Northside 0
Fountain Lake 3, Bauxite 0
Greenbrier 3, Vilonia 2
Greene County Tech 3, West Memphis 1
Hackett 3, Paris 0
Hot Springs 3, Texarkana 0
Hot Springs Lakeside 3, Lake Hamilton 0
Lavaca 3, Life Way Christian 0
Marion 3, Nettleton 0
Midland 3, Ridgefield Christian 0
Pottsville 3, Maumelle 0
Prairie Grove 3, Clarksville 0
Riverview 3, Corning 0
Sheridan 3, White Hall 0
Shiloh Christian 3, Ozark 0
Southside Batesville 3, Harding Academy 0
Springdale Har-Ber 3, Rogers Heritage 0
Taylor 3, West Side Christian 0
The New School 3, Eureka Springs 0
Valley Springs 3, Flippin 0
Van Buren 3, Farmington 0
Walnut Ridge 3, Hoxie 0