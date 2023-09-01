SEARK to restore donated ’50s home

Southeast Arkansas College has been gifted a 1950s-era house located near the campus and will pursue a place for the residence at 2301 W. Short 17th Ave. on the National Register of Historic Places.

The college's board Thursday unanimously approved the receipt of the home designed by Pine Bluff architect O.C. Hauber, who was best known for designing the two-story Parkview Apartments on West 13th Avenue and theaters across the Southeast, including the building that later became the Saenger Theater at West Second Avenue and Pine Street. A civic leader, Hauber helped form what is now known as the United Way of Southeast Arkansas.

Myra Baran, a Washington, D.C.-area resident who grew up in the home, donated it to SEARK.

"Myra has been phenomenal," SEARK President Steven Bloomberg said. "Her interest in helping to advance Pine Bluff has been genuine. Her desire to see the college is authentic."

Bloomberg said the home, which Baran told the board was built in 1954, carries historic significance. Gaining National Register designation, Bloomberg said, would give SEARK access to Arkansas Historic Preservation Program funds.

The bricks that were used for the outside of the home came from Branch Normal College, Bloomberg said. Branch Normal became Arkansas AM&N College and is now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Baran's objective for the home is to have it restored to mid-20th century design standards and bring the electric wiring to current code, Bloomberg told the board. In turn, Bloomberg has ideas for educational opportunities with the home.

"To have students not only involved in the process, but one of the things that I see as a use for the home is for the Student Government Association to have meetings and bring speakers in to speak to a group of 15 to 20 students," he said. "I see it as advancing the college's mission, as well as providing space for the community to use for other events as well."Bloomberg said no money is being exchanged between Baran and the college. SEARK is seeking $80,000 to $100,000 of Historic Preservation funding for renovation purposes.

SEARK's goal for the home is to obtain preservation status by March 2024. A person is presently renting the guest house to the property, and the college does not intend to ask him to leave upon completion but to give him time to properly relocate, Bloomberg said.

It's the first time SEARK has endeavored to preserve historical property, according to Bloomberg.

"I think it's fitting SEARK ends up with the historic building from the Branch Normal College," said Baran, who plans to be involved in the renovation process. "I would like to say thank you for being open to something like this. I think, so many times, people take pieces of history and dispose of them and later, of course, regret. ... My grandparents would be very pleased with this transaction."

SEARK board president Rebecca Pittillo thanked Baran and expressed excitement for the donation.

"I think it's going to be a very special place to use for the future and for the community."

Also Thursday, the SEARK board unanimously approved a $498,000 change order to ongoing improvements to the property that is now The Reef, a student-athlete housing complex across from the Seabrook Activity Center about 4 miles south of campus on South Hazel Street.

The change order calls for upgrading electrical equipment to 2021 code, as well as furnishings, fixtures and equipment, purchase of kitchen equipment and electronic access controls.

"We budgeted $50,000 for door hardware," Bloomberg said. "As we got into the project, it was determined instead of going into traditional keys, because as you know, we're going through a performance energy contract upgrade on campus where everything is going to be access-controlled. We thought for students, access control at both side doors and residence hall doors would be best."

SEARK acquired the property, formerly Davis Life Care Center nursing home at 6811 S. Hazel St., in February and held a groundbreaking ceremony in April, with plans for a grand opening by the end of September.