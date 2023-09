A Sherwood man surrendered to authorities Thursday morning on a capital murder charge, according to an arrest report.

Joshua Williams, 20, surrendered himself to the Sherwood Police Department at 8:30 a.m. on charges that he murdered his 2-month-old daughter in July.

A release by police last month did not identify the victim, but at the time Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said her name was Zilamma Hughes.

Williams is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.