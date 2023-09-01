Spa City calls Baseball Weekend hit

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs Baseball Weekend was another big success, according to Steve Arrison, chief executive officer of the city's tourism association.

"Every year Baseball Weekend increases and increases," he said. "This year was just an amazing crowd.

"I think what we were all excited about that really worked on the event is the amount of kids that were there, not only for the card show, but kids that were sitting in the audience with their dad or their grandfather, listening to these baseball players. I think that was the best part about it," he said.

Interest in "baseball is back," Arrison said, adding that that was reflected in the weekend's crowds as well as the youth baseball league.

"We're seeing the interest in the kids that are signing up at Majestic Park, from T-ball all the way up," he said. "So that's just really exciting. We had great guests -- four Hall of Famers, all big personalities -- and I think people just had a really good time. I know I enjoyed it."

While most of the youngest members of the audience might not know some of the players, the interest is still there.

"I think it was great to expose the younger generation to a lot of these athletes they've probably never heard about," Arrison said. "But they've got their baseball cards, and they're going home and they're getting on their iPads, and looking up to see who exactly, what did this guy do? So, yeah, it was a tremendous success, and we're looking forward to next year."

The sixth annual Hot Spring Baseball Weekend included ex-players Wade Boggs, Rollie Fingers, Goose Gossage and Steve Carlton, who spoke to the crowds in moderated discussions; the showing of the documentary "Fastball;" a meeting of the Arkansas Chapter of the Society of American Baseball Research, the Robinson-Kell Chapter; and a baseball card show. The Robinson-Kell chapter is named after two former players, Brooks Robinson and the late George Kell, both Arkansans.

Arrison said the crowds would move to the baseball card show between the sessions to browse what was available.

"The big crush would come in between the panels," he said. "There was about a 30-minute [break] where we'd have a panel, 30 minutes, and then we'd have another panel. The card show was great. They're talking about expanding that for next year. They need more room, obviously, anyways."

Work has already begun on next year's event, which is set for Aug. 23-24, Arrison said.

"We're already talking to future guests and looking forward to it," he said. "I think Al Hrabosky has already said he's going to come back, and we're going to do a free clinic for the kids Saturday morning at Majestic Park next year. ... We're working out the details. So we'll add that to it, and then we'll have speakers over here, a panel just like we did this year."