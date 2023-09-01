FOOTBALL

Stephens, former UCA coach, dies at 91

Ken Stephens, who won four Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference championships as coach at the University of Central Arkansas and a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, died Monday. He was 91.

A native of Conway, Stephens starred in football and track and field at Conway High School and Arkansas State Teachers College (now UCA). He held high school head football coaching positions at Bethany, Okla., Walnut Ridge, Conway, Morrilton and North Little Rock, which he led to state championships in 1965, 1966 and 1970.

After a season as an assistant at the University of Arkansas, he returned to UCA as head coach in 1972, laying the foundation for one of the state's most successful college football runs.

In 10 seasons under Stephens, the Bears had eight winning season and won AIC titles in 1976, 1978, 1980 and 1981. In 1976, UCA reached the NAIA national championship game, losing to Texas A&I.

Stephens was head coach at Lamar University in 1982-85, at Arkansas Tech University in 1986-92 and Ranger (Texas) College in 2001-04.

He was inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame in 2002, Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2007, Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 and Conway High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Donna Lampkin Stephens, sons Allen Stephens, Kimbro Stephens and Phillip Stevens, and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Conway. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to FUMC or a favorite charity.

BASKETBALL

Hogs' nonconference games announced

The University of Arkansas men's basketball nonconference schedule announced Thursday will include eight games at Walton Arena in Fayetteville with the season opener against Alcorn State on Nov. 6.

A visit from Duke on Nov. 29 in the SEC-ACC Challenge highlights the Razorbacks' nonconference home schedule.

Arkansas will play three games in the Bahamas on Nov. 22-24 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Razorbacks open against Stanford, play either Michigan or Memphis in the second game, then face North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Texas Tech or Villanova.

The Razorbacks play Oklahoma in Tulsa on Dec. 9. It will be the third consecutive season the teams have met in Tulsa and the last time the Razorbacks and Sooners meet as nonconference opponents before Oklahoma joins the SEC for the 2024-25 season along with Texas.

Arkansas will play a charity exhibition game against Purdue on Oct. 28 at Walton Arena. Dates for the Red-White intrasquad game and the Razorbacks' first exhibition game have yet to be announced.

-- Bob Holt

GOLF

UA women open at Pebble Beach

The University of Arkansas women's golf team will open its 17th season under Coach Shauna Taylor today with an appearance in the eight-team Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach, Calif.

The Razorbacks, who finished last year ranked 36th by Golfweek, will take on a loaded field that features No. 1 Stanford, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 18 Oklahoma State, No. 20 Vanderbilt, No. 32 Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

Maria Jose Marin of Cali, Columbia, will tee off in the No. 1 position for Arkansas. She is the first Latin American at the Augusta National Women's Amateur to make the cut to play at Augusta National.

Sophomore Reagan Zibilski of Springfield, Mo., will play out of the No. 2 spot, followed by Junior Miriam Ayora, then fifth-year players Julia Gregg, Ela Anacona and Kajal Mistry.

Mistry will go off first at 9:44 a.m. Central on the par-72, 6,156-yard layout at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The native of South Africa will be followed by Anacona (10 a.m.), Gregg (10:08), Ayora (10:16), Zibilski (10:32) and Marin (10:40).

-- Tom Murphy