Strong start’s critical for WH

A good start could be critical tonight when White Hall and Warren go head-to-head.

Bulldog Stadium in White Hall will host the two southeast Arkansas foes for a non-conference affair at 7 p.m.

White Hall (1-0) started slow last week but rallied to defeat rival Sheridan 43-19. Warren (1-0) came out firing and led 21-0 in the first quarter against Stuttgart, eventually winning 42-7.

These teams met last season in Warren. White Hall started well that day and led 16-7 at halftime, but the Lumberjacks fought back in the second half, ultimately prevailing 28-23.

Despite overcoming a 13-0 deficit for a comfortable win last week, White Hall Coach Jason Mitchell said the Bulldogs can’t afford to spot teams such as Warren multi-touchdown leads and expect to win every week.

“They’re very explosive on offense, and they’re very hard-nosed on defense,” Mitchell said. “We have to come out and set the tone early on offense. If we get the ball and move it, drive and make their defense work. We can’t just allow them to get a three-and-out and get their offense on the field. Defensively, we gotta come out good starting off. We gotta tackle well. We can’t let those big-play receivers get big plays early.” The teams got it done last week in different ways. White Hall relied heavily on the rushing attack, amassing 264 yards. Senior running back and Air Force commit Jayden Smith led the Bulldogs with 132 yards and three touchdowns.

White Hall did get 137 receiving yards from Braeden Bell, though Mitchell said he wants to see additional receivers step up in the coming weeks.

Warren’s freshman quarterback was unfazed in his first high school game. Jackson Denton threw for 340 yards and five touchdowns.

Mitchell said the Bulldogs must make the Lumberjacks earn their yards through the air.

“Can’t let them beat you with the long ball,” Mitchell said. “We gotta make them complete short passes, and we gotta tackle. We gotta keep them in front of us and tackle them and see if we can get them a little impatient, and maybe they’ll try to go for the long ball. Maybe we can knock one down or maybe pick one off.” Denton may be a freshman, but he has veteran wide receivers helping him. Warren juniors Antonio Jordan, Neon’dre Thomas and Kam Davis are all big threats. Jordan had over 1,000 receiving yards last season, and Thomas and Davis both had big nights against Stuttgart.

Mitchell said watching film on them is one thing, but matching their speed in practice is hard.

“Our DBs have some speed, but we don’t have guys on the scout team out there at receiver that we can mimic what they do,” Mitchell said. “So yeah, we saw them on film. We know what they’re going to do. Coach [Bo] Hembree’s a heck of a coach and his staff, and we know what they’re going to come out and do, but how do we show them that speed in practice? We can’t, so it’s going to take us a minute to get used to it on defense.”

Tonight’s high school football games

(All at 7 p.m.)

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Warren at White Hall

Watson Chapel at McGehee

Pine Bluff at Little Rock Central

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

Benton Harmony Grove at DeWitt

Crossett at Magnolia

Mayflower at Drew Central

Magnet Cove at Fordyce

Texarkana at Hamburg

Cutter Morning Star at Hermitage

Monticello at Bauxite

Rison at Bismarck

Star City at Stuttgart

Woodlawn at Prairie View Academy (Bastrop, La.)