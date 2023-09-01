Sections
Texas League Drillers 4, Travelers 1

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:26 a.m.

The month of August couldn't come to a close sooner for Arkansas, which fell to Tulsa on Thursday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Okla.

The Travelers end the month with a 6-21 record.

Arkansas scored first Thursday on Jonotan Clase's solo home run to right to take a 1-0 lead.

Kody Hoese and Yusniel Diaz hit solo home runs in the second and third innings, respectively, for Tulsa to take a 2-1 lead.

In the eighth inning, Wladimir Chalo and Ismael Alcantara each drove a run in on a single to left field to give Tulsa a three-run lead.

Tulsa pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (3-5) allowed one run on three hits and a walk over six innings, striking out six batters.

Print Headline: Texas League Drillers 4, Travelers 1

