Thomas reports 3 trips on rich friend’s jet

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reported three 2022 trips on the private jet of a Texas billionaire in a financial disclosure form released Thursday, and for the first time detailed the businessman's purchase of three properties from the justice's family years earlier.

In his required annual report, Thomas said he opted to fly on the private plane of his friend and benefactor, Harlan Crow, for one of the trips on the advice of his security detail. The justices faced heightened security risks, Thomas noted, after the May 2022 leak of the court's majority opinion to eliminate the nationwide right to abortion and overturn Roe v. Wade.

Thomas, a justice since 1991, acknowledged and corrected mistakes and omissions in past reports that involved bank accounts, a life insurance policy and the name of his wife's real estate company. He also defended his decision to omit private jet travel in recent reports even though he previously disclosed at least one similar personal trip with Crow in a report from the 1990s.

The 2022 filings from Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito Jr. were made public Thursday, months later than those of their colleagues at the high court, because the two justices had requested 90-day extensions. The annual reports have drawn increased attention in recent years amid pressure from congressional Democrats and outside legal experts for the justices to strengthen disclosure requirements for travel and gifts, and adopt specific ethics guidelines.

The pressure comes in part from news reports by ProPublica and other outlets revealing that Thomas did not disclose years of luxury vacations and private jet travel funded by Crow, an influential Republican donor, and that Alito did not report a free trip to a fishing resort in Alaska in 2008. Alito flew to the resort on the private jet of a billionaire hedge fund manager who later had cases before the court; that trip was organized by conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo, who had helped Alito win confirmation, according to ProPublica.

Thomas and Alito have said they did not believe they needed to disclose the free travel. But ethics rules for federal judges and the nine justices, which were revised in March, made clear that starting with the 2022 forms, judges and justices must report travel by private jet. The changes were designed to require a fuller accounting of the free trips and other gifts members of the judiciary accept, clarifying which gifts can be counted as "personal hospitality" from a close friend and exempt from disclosure.

Thomas's report says he was advised by colleagues and court officers "early in his tenure" that he did not need to report private jet trips when they fell under the personal hospitality exemption. However in 1998, seven years after he was confirmed to the high court, Thomas reported traveling on Crow's personal plane the prior year to Bohemian Grove, an exclusive all-male retreat in California. He described Crow as a "personal friend," according to the disclosure form, one of several from the 1990s that is no longer publicly available but was provided to The Washington Post by watchdog organizations Common Cause and Documented.

The report released Thursday says Thomas sought guidance in preparing it from the Supreme Court's legal office, the counselor to Chief Justice John Roberts Jr., staff of the Judicial Conference's financial disclosure committee and an attorney. Thomas said he "continues to work with Supreme Court officials and the Committee staff for guidance on whether he should further amend his reports from any prior years."

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts released reports for the other Supreme Court justices in June, detailing their outside teaching income, book payments and travel to legal conferences. In his 2022 report, Alito disclosed earning $29,250 from teaching at Regent University and Duke University law schools. Alito also reported that the University of Notre Dame's law school provided him with transportation, lodging and meals for a five-day trip to Rome in July for the school's religious liberty summit.

Information for this article was contributed by Shawn Boburg and Jonathan O'Connell of The Washington Post.