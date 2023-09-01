Transfer station to be rebuilt

HOT SPRINGS -- Justices of the peace have advanced Garland County Judge Darryl Mahoney's request to rebuild the U.S. 70 west transfer station, which was damaged in a fire caused by a lithium-ion battery.

The Garland County Quorum Court Environmental Services, Public Works and Buildings Committee unanimously endorsed the request at its Aug. 21 meeting. Mahoney said a fire broke out at the facility in April.

He said the U.S. 70 west location, near the North Moore Road intersection, is the busiest of the county's three transfer stations.

The county also has a transfer station off Arkansas 7 north. State Pollution Control and Ecology Commission regulations require solid waste activities to be done in an enclosed or covered area with proper drainage.

"It lasted about five days until it overran (Cedarglades), so we cannot move it up there," Mahoney told the committee "We've put in some temporary power, and we've been utilizing what's left of the building since April, trying to come up with a plan on how we can keep it working and at the same time get the building fixed."

Garbage is staged at transfer stations before being taken to the Saline County Regional Solid Waste Landfill in Bauxite. The three-county solid waste district that includes Garland and the city of Hot Springs takes its degradable waste, or household garbage, to Bauxite.

The county has said its transport drivers take six to eight loads a day to Saline County. The Garland County landfill has a Class 4 permit, which limits its intake to construction and demolition debris and bulky items such as appliances and furniture.

The new building Mahoney requested will be used during the reconstruction of the current building, with both eventually combined into one structure. He said the new configuration will have a larger tipping floor and allow two transport trailers to be loaded at the same time. He said rebar is protruding from the current floor that was built in the late 1990s.

"I fully expect this to be a $1.5 million job by the time we get through," he told the committee. "We have the funds in the solid waste fund to do it. This money is for the future. We were nearly out of capacity out there. The house-to-house trash is overrunning the floor space we have right now."

The solid waste fund had a more than $13 million cash balance at the end of July, according to treasury account balances presented at the Aug. 14 quorum court meeting.

Mahoney said the insurance company's investigation determined a lithium-ion battery caught fire after it had been loaded into a transport trailer.

"We lost a trailer in the fire, a backhoe and a building," he said. "It burned a hole through the aluminum trailer before it ignited everything else."