Arrests

Springdale

Jon Farmer, 45, of 1 Morvan Circle in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Farmer was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

U.S. Marshals Service

Jonathan Hodnett, 41, of 831 Karl Lane in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with internet stalking of a child and computer child pornography. Hodnett was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.