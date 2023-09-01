UAM holds first Blossom Classic

MONTICELLO – The inaugural Blossom Classic volleyball tournament at the University of Arkansas at Monticello begins today and will continue Saturday at Steelman Field House.

Tickets will be sold for $5 apiece each day. Raffle tickets to win prizes will be sold in the lobby of Steelman Field House for $5 each, and tournament T-shirts will also be sold in the lobby for $15 each.

Today's schedule: 9 a.m., Christian Brothers University (Tenn.) vs. Maryville (Mo.) University; 11 a.m., Truman State University (Mo.) at UAM; 1 p.m., Northern State University (S.D.) vs. Maryville; 3 p.m., Christian Brothers vs. Truman State; and 5 p.m., Northern State at UAM;

Saturday's schedule: 9 a.m., Truman State vs. Northern State; 11 a.m., Maryville at UAM; 1 p.m., Northern State vs. Christian Brothers; 3 p.m., Maryville vs. Truman State; and 5 p.m., Christian Brothers at UAM.

Parking is free and available in the lot behind the softball field, to the right of the Field House. This will serve as the primary parking lot.

"We especially ask for attendees to use this parking lot on Friday since classes will be in session," according to UAM officials. "Saturday, there will be some parking spaces in front of Steelman available, as well as the rest of campus, but we still ask for the use of our primary parking lot."