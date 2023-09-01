Ugliness of sore losing

Gov. Sarah Sanders was elected to office with 63 percent of the vote last November. She won all but seven counties, by 70 percent or more in 46 of them. Democratic opponent Chris Jones' victory in three of those seven was by less than 1 percent.

No gubernatorial candidate in Arkansas has won their first-term election with a percentage that high in 40 years. The last to do so was Bill Clinton in 1978, with 63.4 percent.

Asa Hutchinson didn't do it. Mike Beebe didn't do it. Frank White didn't come close to doing it. Even Sarah's dad didn't do it.

Doing what those men couldn't is a meritorious political feat. Not only that, but she did it as a woman--the first to win the governor's seat in Arkansas' 187-year history as a state. She's also the youngest governor in the country.

By every measure relative to her previous peers, she's a popular, trailblazing overachiever.

In true Regnat Populus tradition, she was given the largest mandate as a first-time governor in four decades by the people of Arkansas. She deserves the chance to lead. She earned it more than any recent predecessors.

Moreover, her defeated opponents owe her that chance in larger measure than prior losing campaigns. Their candidate mustered multi-digit-margin victories in only three counties last fall, and barely more in some than Jared Henderson got four years ago while losing to Hutchinson. In Jefferson County, Jones received only 17 more votes in 2022 than Henderson did in 2018. He didn't poll 63 percent in a single county.

All that to say, it ought to be a better time in Arkansas than how the losing party is behaving.

Rather than give credit where it's due to an historic female governor with fresh ideas, many vocal Democrat voters brazenly deny Sanders' mandate and openly belittle her accomplishments. For months in the letters section of this paper, contributors have taken to derisive name-calling with embarrassingly absent notions of decency and civility.

Here are a few of the insults Governor Sanders has been subjected to in just the past few weeks: she's the "liar's liar," "Empress Sarah," a "hypocrite," a "total political animal"; she "behaves like a child," she "can't help herself" for "finger-pointing" and "self-denial"; she's the "exemplary example of cronyism"; our "high-priestess-in-chief"; she is "showing hate" in her actions, a "Trump surrogate" behaving like a "fascist."

The kind of statesmanship that might drive Democratic Party leaders to denounce over-the-top sore losership is, unfortunately, in short supply.

I don't know Governor Sanders personally.

I am very familiar, however, with bad decisions and poor leadership from the education establishment in Arkansas going back before the turn of the century. I am also well acquainted with proficiency data deficiencies and reports from some of the worst underperforming schools in the state.

I can't recall any legislation more deliberately destructive to rural schools and students than Act 60 of 2004 which mandated consolidation of schools based solely on an arbitrary enrollment number. Not reading or math test scores. Or ACT average. Or graduation rate. Or anything related to learning.

It made no sense, but the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature turned a deaf ear to all voices of reason on the matter. They didn't care about good small schools, and worse, didn't care about the students attending them.

Maybe if we'd had a lot of citizens get behind a petition drive back then, with easier-to-meet referendum thresholds, they might have put that ludicrous law on the ballot for repeal. There's no telling how many small schools and communities might have been saved and improved in the 20 years since.

But those Democratic lawmakers had been duly elected by the people as their representatives. We got the government we deserved. Until we the people started voting them out.

Entrenched Democrats in the General Assembly and Democrat-appointed bureaucrats in the state Department of Education had plenty of chances to put students first when they ruled with monopoly mindsets and veto-proof power, and they failed.

Candidate Sanders campaigned clearly, transparently and passionately--and won election with David Pryor popularity--for the core issues in the LEARNS legislation designed to transform education in Arkansas for the better.

In too many classrooms in too many districts, too many children trapped in failing schools for too long haven't gotten an education at all. That's a fundamental collapse; a catastrophic disconnect between public school purpose and outcome.

And yet, even now, the loudest opposition arguments and scare tactics still all but ignore the plight of those students.

It can't get any worse for them. Illiteracy and a lack of learning is a lifetime curse. Whatever else LEARNS may or may not achieve, it gives those kids and their parents choices they have never had.

The single best thing the state can do for marginalized citizens and families--far better than any aid or assistance program--is give them the freedom to choose the best school option for their children's education, regardless of their home address.

Shame on those enjoying the privilege of choice for trying to continue to withhold it from them.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.