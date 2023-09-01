Utes use early TD to bewilder Gators

SALT LAKE CITY -- Bryson Barnes threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Money Parks on Utah's first play of the game, rushed for another score and the No. 14 Utes beat Florida 24-11 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

Nate Johnson split time at quarterback with Barnes for the Utes with usual starter Cam Rising still recovering from a knee injury in the Rose Bowl. Utah clamped down on defense in Rising's absence, forcing a turnover and getting five sacks.

Graham Mertz threw for 333 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in his first start for the Gators. Ricky Pearsall had 92 yards on eight catches. Florida drove inside the red zone four times but totaled only 10 points on those drives.

Making his second career start, Barnes wasted no time making an impact with the scoring strike to Parks. Barnes completed his first four passes and had 150 yards passing by halftime. He finished with 159 yards.

Johnson also put Florida's defense on its heels when he checked in during the second quarter. He faked a handoff to Micah Bernard and raced 27 yards to extend Utah's lead to 14-3 midway through the second quarter.

Special teams mistakes set up both second-quarter scoring drives for the Utes. The Gators committed a fourth-down equipment infraction penalty to negate a punt and keep the Utes' second touchdown drive alive. Then, a 21-yard Florida punt to set up a 51-yard field goal from Cole Becker.

Sione Vaki tipped an interception to himself inside the Florida 15 to set up Utah's third touchdown. Barnes capped the 3-play drive with a 5-yard run to put the Utes up 24-3 early in the third quarter.

MISSOURI 35,

SOUTH DAKOTA 10

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Brady Cook threw for 172 yards and a touchdown while running for another score in only one half , leading Missouri to a victory over South Dakota.

Cody Schrader ran for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Nathaniel Peat also scored for the Tigers, who are trying to take a step forward after three consecutive bowl bids but failing to finish over .500 in Coach Eli Drinkwitz's first three seasons.

The Coyotes' Aidan Bouman had 156 yards passing with a fourth-quarter touchdown toss to Mike Mansaray.

The Tigers were inconsistent for new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, who also called plays after Drinkwitz gave up the job midway through last season. They punted on fourth-and-short on their initial drive, then proceeded to score on four of their next five, capping an efficient two-minute drill with Cook's touchdown run for a 28-3 halftime advantage.

Missouri's offense fizzled in the second half, though, when backup quarterback Sam Horn got his shot. The redshirt freshman and standout baseball player threw for 54 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception.

Cook was efficient in his own right, though. The incumbent starter, who held onto the job after a challenge from Horn during fall camp, completed his first 11 passes with a TD throw to Mekhi Miller that staked Missouri to an early lead.

The Tigers' ground game got going after that. Peat pounded into the end zone from 1 yard out to make it 14-0, and Schrader added a short TD plunge of his own -- his sixth consecutive carry on the drive -- to make it 21-3.

It didn't help the Coyotes that they played most of the game without safety Dennis Shorter, one of their leading tacklers a year ago. He was ejected for targeting on a helmet-to-helmet blow to Luther Burden III after a catch over the middle.

MINNESOTA 13,

NEBRASKA 10

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dragan Kesich kicked a 47-yard field goal for Minnesota as time expired after Daniel Jackson's toe-tap touchdown catch from Athan Kaliakmanis tied the game with 2:32 left, and the Gophers beat Nebraska to ruin Huskers Coach Matt Rhule's debut.

Tyler Nubin had two of Minnesota's three interceptions of Nebraska newcomer Jeff Sims, including a leaping grab in the final minute that gave the Gophers the ball at their 49.

Athan Kaliakmanis completed three passes and Sean Tyler had a first-down run to get them in range for Kesich, who made two of three field goals in his first game as the primary kicker. Kaliakmanis went 24 for 44 for 196 yards and an interception plus the tying score to Jackson.

Sims, who transferred from Georgia Tech, rushed 19 times for 91 yards. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 114 yards and a broken-play touchdown that gave the Huskers the lead.

N.C. STATE 24,

UCONN 14

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- North Carolina State quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 155 yards and ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack to a road win over UConn in the season opener for both teams.

The grad transfer from Virginia completed 17 of 26 passes and carried the ball 19 times, including on touchdown runs of 4 and 8 yards.

Victor Rosa ran for 99 yards and scored both of UConn's touchdowns, including a 71-yard run that got the Huskies to within three points in the third quarter.

But he summersaulted into the end zone at the end of the run and that celebration forced the Huskies to kick off from the 20-yard line.

The Wolfpack's Julian Gray returned it 40 yards, and another 15 yards was added after the Wolfpack's Rakeim Ashford was hit on the sideline at the end of the play.

Ashford lay motionless for more then 10 minutes and was taken off the field on a stretcher. His condition was not immediately known.

WAKE FOREST 37,

ELON 17

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Mitch Griffis threw for three touchdowns to open his tenure as Wake Forest's fulltime starting quarterback and help the Demon Deacons beat Elon.

The fourth-year passer is taking over after the transfer of star Sam Hartman to No. 13 Notre Dame. Griffis had started last year's opener against VMI in relief of Hartman, then was back in the starting lineup again -- this time as the guy positioned for the longer term -- a day shy of that anniversary to throw for 329 yards in his second career start.

Griffis was accurate during a fast start, throwing for 230 yards on 11-of-14 passing as Wake Forest took a 24-0 halftime lead. That included a 33-yard score on an impressive contested catch by Jahmal Banks, as well as a perfect strike down the middle to Cameron Hite for a 69-yard scoring sprint.

He also hit Wesley Grimes for a completely undefended 18-yard throw to the end zone to cap his first drive.

UCF 56, KENT STATE 6

ORLANDO, Fla. -- UCF opened its first season in the Big 12 in celebratory fashion, routing Kent State in the season opener.

John Rhys Plumlee threw for 281 yards and rushed for another 90 on his way to four total touchdowns to lead the Knights.

UCF powered its way to 723 yards of offense.

Kent State, which plays at the University of Arkansas next week, crossed midfield on six of its 12 drives in the game but managed only two field goals, missing an additional kick in the second quarter.

IDAHO 42, LAMAR 17

BEAUMONT, Texas -- Gevani McCoy threw two touchdown passes to Hayden Hatten, Anthony Woods ran for two scores and Idaho opened the season with a victory over Lamar.

McCoy was 14 of 19 for 164 of Idaho's 224 yards passing with his two TD passes plus an interception. Woods rushed for 138 of the Vandals' 273 yards rushing on 13 carries including a 93-yarder, the second-longest run in Vandals history.

Hatten, last season's Big Sky Conference offensive MVP, had 86 yards on six receptions and threw a 45-yard TD to a wide-open Nick Romano off a double pass. Hatten is one TD catch away from tying Idaho's career record of 27 set by Jerry Hendren (1967-69).

The Vandals, ranked No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll, finished with 497 yards offense.

Idaho led 28-0 at halftime on McCoy's TD passes to Hatten of 6 and 20 yards and Woods' scoring runs of 6 and 9 yards.

