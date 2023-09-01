Volpe enters 20-20 club, but Yankees fall in 10

DETROIT -- Anthony Volpe, one of the few bright spots in the worst Yankees season in three decades, became the 15th rookie with a 20-home run, 20-stolen base season as New York lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series.

With New York trailing 3-0 in the ninth, Volpe hit a three-run, opposite-field home run to right off Alex Lange to become the Yankees' first 20-20 rookie. Volpe has 21 steals in 26 tries.

"I guess it's pretty crazy," Volpe said. "I never really had goals or anything like that going into the season numbers-wise."

Volpe is the second 20-20 rookie this year after Arizona's Corbin Carroll, who has 23 home runs and 41 steals.

"It's been fun watching him play the game. He's gotten a lot of big hits for us today included," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said of Volpe. "With all that's come with him and the expectations, he just managed everything so well, and I'm excited to see what he continues to do throughout his career ... It's pretty eye-opening for a kid from Jersey that's 22 years old and wins the job in spring."

Shortstop Gleyber Torres made a game-ending throwing error. The Yankees were trying for their first four-game winning streak since May 27-30. Instead they lost on a walk-off for the ninth time.

"We could have had a great series, so this is a tough one to lose," Boone said. "We just didn't mount much on the day. We had a great ninth inning, but we couldn't finish it."

Beau Brieske (1-2) retired the Yankees in order in the 10th. With Kerry Carpenter the automatic runner on second, Miguel Cabrera grounded out off Jonathan Loaisiga (0-1) starting the bottom half and Parker Meadows was intentionally walked.

Zack Short hit a comebacker and Loáisiga threw to Torres for a forceout, but the the shortstop's throw sailed past first baseman DJ LeMahieu.

Detroit ended a five-game losing streak.

"Kudos to Parker for doing exactly what you are taught to do," Short said. "Go hard and keep ahold of the bag. He plays hard, especially for someone who has only been at this level for a year or two."

Boone challenged the play.

"My first thought was maybe it was a takeout slide or something," Boone said. "The throw was a little low, and he obviously messed up the exchange and didn't get off a good throw."

New York only two hits through eight innings and Oswaldo Cabrera reached on a bunt single starting the ninth. Kyle Higashioka struck out, LaMahieu looped a single and Torres hit what could hav been a game-ending, double-play grounder to shortstop, but Short didn't field the ball cleanly and only got the out at second. Volpe homered on an 0-1 sinker.

Detroit had had lost five in a row by a combined 40-11 and was outscored 14-5 in the first three games against New York.

"This has been a tough little stretch," Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch said. "The way the Yankees have been hitting the ball, when we didn't turn the double play and gave them an extra batter, especially with the things [Volpe] has done this year, you just hold your breath."

Tigers starter Matt Manning o allowed two hits and two walks in six innings to improve to 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA in his past four starts.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 6, NATIONALS 1 Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run home run, and Miami defeated Washington in the opener of a four-game series. Jake Burger added his 28th home run of the season for Miami, which climbed back to .500 after losing eight of 10. The Marlins (67-67) entered three games behind San Francisco for the NL's final wild card.





Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 6, Washington 1

San Francisco at San Diego, (n)

Atlanta at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 4, NY Yankees 3 (10)





New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe is greeted by teammates after a three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



New York Yankees relief pitcher Keynan Middleton throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter scores the game winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange reacts after giving up a game tying three-run home run to New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Detroit Tigers' Zack Short grounds into a fielder's choice to the pitcher but scores Kerry Carpenter from third on a throwing error by New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres for the game winning run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



The Detroit Tigers celebrate their 10th inning win against the New York Yankees in a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

