Weevils win in season opener

Demilon Brown threw for 388 yards and four touchdowns, and he also ran for another touchdown in leading the University of Arkansas at Monticello to a 49-24 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State University on Thursday in Alva, Okla.

UAM (1-0 overall and Great American) won its season opener for the fourth straight time, dating back to 2019 (there was no season in 2020). The Boll Weevils also ended a 7-game losing streak dating back to Week 5 of last year.

They did it by totaling 500 yards of offense and having two receivers go for 100 or more yards.

Nick Howard caught 6 passes for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns. Isaiah Cross had 7 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Gary Ferman rushed for 65 yards to lead UAM. Darian Gill rushed for 116 yards to lead NWOSU (0-1) in Coach Ronnie Jones' debut with his alma mater.

The Rangers led 14-10 after the first quarter, capitalizing on a Brown fumble that led to a scoop-and-score by Antoine Martin and taking the lead on a Blake Jones rushing touchdown.

UAM's Hayden Thomas rushed 3 yards for the first score less than 3 minutes into the game.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Brown's air attack got warmer and UAM outscored NWOSU 17-0 in the second quarter.

The Rivercrest High graduate completed a 35-yard pass to Cross for a touchdown with 13:05 left. Howard had a 52-yard touchdown reception less than a minute later, and Zachary Grisotti kicked a 34-yard field goal at the end of the half to give the Weevils a 27-14 lead.

NWOSU stacked 10 straight points in the third after Caleb Deal completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Jackson and Tyler Furey sailed a 25-yard field goal through the uprights. Brown ignited a rout to put away the Rangers with a 23-yard pass up the middle to Howard with 1:46 left in the period.

Brown ran 6 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth and threw another TD pass to Howard from 30 yards out to complete the final score.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Brown, who completed 23 of 44 passes with an interception.

UAM's defense held NWOSU to 295 yards on 77 plays.

NEXT UP ...

The Weevils host Southwestern Oklahoma State University at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 for Parent & Family Day. SWOSU lost to eighth-ranked Ouachita Baptist University 38-14 in Weatherford, Okla., on Thursday.

NWOSU visits Ouachita on Sept. 9.