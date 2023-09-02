Arkansas cornerback arrested for reckless driving

LITTLE ROCK — University of Arkansas transfer cornerback Kee’yon Stewart was arrested on Friday by the Arkansas State Police and charged with reckless driving and speeding after being clocked driving 126 mph on Interstate 49, according to ASP communications director Cindy Murphy.

Sgt. Shane Alkire stopped Stewart in a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at 9:36 a.m. for exceeding the 70 mph limit by 56 miles per hour at the southbound 68 mile marker, according to Murphy.

The transfer from TCU was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 10:18 a.m. and released at 9:44 p.m. after paying a $385 bond.



