Bryant racks up 585 yards, runs win streak to 24 games





BRYANT -- The top team in Arkansas extended one streak by ending another Friday night.

Bryant piled up nearly 600 yards of offense to dispose of St. Louis Christian Brothers 45-31 in a clash between defending state champions at Hornet Stadium.

Running back James Martin carried 15 times for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns for Bryant (2-0), which scored on six of its eight first-half possessions and never trailed in knocking off the No. 1-ranked team in Missouri.

"I thought we did a really good job," Bryant Coach Quad Sanders said. "Of course, we haven't seen everybody, but [Christian Brothers] is one of the top offensive teams that we'll see all year, for sure. They're a phenomenal team, and they'll probably go on to win it all again.

"But I thought it was just a good job by our guys of playing hard. For the first time, we had some consistency going, and I think that's what's going to get us over the hump in the long run."

Although their defense recorded six sacks and held Christian Brothers (1-1), which had won the past two Class 6A titles in its state, to 365 yards total, it was the Hornets' offense that took center stage. Bryant racked up 585 yards en route to winning its 24th consecutive game since losing to Longview, Texas, in 2021.

Jordan Walker completed 12 of 23 passes for 286 yards with 2 touchdowns, and Mytorian Singleton had 6 catches for 153 yards for the Hornets, who also won their 31st consecutive home game dating to 2018. Daniel Anderson added 81 yards on 13 carries.

Cole McKey completed 23 of 35 passes for 273 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for the Cadets, who trailed 38-21 at halftime. Corey Simms had 9 receptions for 133 yards and 2 scores, and Ohio State commit Jeremiah McClellan finished with 9 catches for 119 yards and 1 touchdown.

While their scoring output barrage cooled off in the second half, the Hornets did more than enough damage over the first two quarters to put Christian Brothers in a bind.

Bryant needed just five plays to cover 70 yards on the game's initial possession, with Singleton catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Walker. Christian Brothers answered on McKey's 14-yard scoring pass to Simms to tie it at 7-7 only to see Hornets respond.

Singleton scored on a 62-yard touchdown catch with 7:44 left in the first quarter, and Anderson ran 32 yards for a score six minutes later to increase Bryant's lead to 21-7.

On Christian Brothers' first offensive play after Anderson's score, Bryant's Gavin Momon recovered a fumble, which eventually led to a 24-yard field goal by Jackson Cook.

The Cadets briefly stopped the bleeding on the following series when McKey spotted McClellan open for a 16-yard touchdown with 8:47 to go in the second quarter. However, Bryant cashed in on another turnover later in the half to increase its margin.

Following an interception by the Hornets' J.T. Allen, Martin ran around the right end for a 34-yard touchdown run, giving Bryant a 31-14 lead. Simms caught his second score of the half -- a 32-yarder on a trick play from McClellan -- to trim Christian Brothers' deficit to 10. But Walker replied just before halftime with a 7-yard touchdown run.

"That was a big score for us because [Christian Brothers] was playing well," Sanders said. "They've got two receivers, one is going to Ohio State and the other one could probably go with him. We knew we were going to give up some plays because those are Division I football players.

"But [defensive coordinator] Coach [Travis] Queck did a great job of having our guys aware of where those two receivers were all night. They made some plays, but we made some as well."

The Cadets did creep closer in the third quarter when they drove 62 yards in 12 plays and got a 36-yard touchdown catch from Jaquice Williams to get within 38-28. But as it did throughout the game, Bryant had a fast retort.

Martin ran through the middle of the line for a 64-yard touchdown on the Hornets' resulting play after Williams' score.

"Early in the game, James was kind of mad because he wanted the ball every time," Sanders said. "But I told him [to] just be patient because he and Daniel are thunder and lightning. If they continue to feed off each other like they do, they're going to be almost unstoppable because they both run hard, and they're both fast."

