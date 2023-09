CABOT 21, BENTONVILLE WEST 18

CABOT – Cooper Powell rushed for two touchdowns to help Cabot (1-1) bounce back from last week's loss at Fayetteville.

Powell finished with 35 yards rushing on eight carries for the Panthers.

Keegan Vest led Cabot with 73 yards on 17 carries while Hayes Cox, who also scored a touchdown, added 27 yards on just two rushes in the win.