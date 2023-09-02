Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Beginning Today

Labor Day closings announced

Several agencies will be closed for Labor Day beginning today. Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices and Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed today and Monday, according to their calendars. Waste Management is closed Monday, according to its website. Area Agemcy on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will be closed Monday, however Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will continue to transport dialysis and cancer patients to appointments. State Capitol offices and state buildings will be closed, however, the State Capitol building will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Kimbrough to perform at concert

The Blues By Budweiser concert series will feature Robert Kimbrough Sr. at 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors will open at 7 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free and admission is $5 for others. The concert series is being sponsored by MK Distributors. Robert Kimbrough Sr. continues the Cotton Patch Soul Blues style created by his father, the legendary Junior Kimbrough, according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 2

Blues concert series set

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Art League to host portrait artist

The Pine Bluff Art League will host its free monthly meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Artist Hugh Dunnahoe will demonstrate how to do a full portrait in oil. Participants are encouraged to interact and discuss. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day closings set

Several agencies are closed for Labor Day. Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices, Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices, Waste Management, and state Capitol offices and state buildings will be closed. The state Capitol building will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a news release.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Sept. 7

ACT Boot Camp set

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will a host a free virtual ACT Boot Camp for 7-12 graders on Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. The workshop presentation will be led by Charity Smith-Allen, principal associate for education at Fetterman & Associates. To participate, use Zoom ID: 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061. Interested students may sign up through Sept. 6 to receive workshop documents 6 by sending an email to Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry at pb867@gmail.com.

Urology office sets open house

Jefferson Regional Urology Associates will host a ribbon cutting and open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7. The event will be held at 1601 W. 40th Ave., Suite 301C in the Jefferson Professional Center II. The community is invited to attend and meet the two new doctors, Dr. Nathan Green and Dr. Jordan Hasberry, to a news release. Details: (870) 541-6060.

Friday, Sept. 8

Business development event set

The 2023 South Arkansas Rural Business Development Conference will be held Sept. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. via Zoom and in person at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St. The in-person event is limited to 50 people. The conference is funded by the USDA Rural Development, and Arkansas Human Development Corp. A rountable breakfast will also be held at 8:30 a.m. The roundtable will be facilitated by Christian Pennington, lender relations specialist of the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Rev. Cory Anderson, chief innovation officer, Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, will be the luncheon speaker. The session is free but registration is requested by calling Arkansas Human Development Corp. at (800) 482-7641, emailing dharrison@arhdc.org or online at https://t.ly/kaiVM.

Saturday, Sept. 9

St. John gives away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., and partners, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, will give away food boxes to people in need Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until all the food is gone. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food can be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

Raven's Nest to give away food

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open Sept. 9 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The site is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider.

Sunday, Sept. 10

New Community honors pastor, wife

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the pastor/apostle Patrick Lockett and wife, Janice Lockett, on Sept. 10. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. James Barnes Jr. of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. At 3 p.m., the featured speaker will be Christopher Davis Sr. of St. Paul Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn.

Monday, Sept. 11

Walk Across Arkansas begins

Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program from the Cooperative Extension Service, is designed to help Arkansans get moving and collaborate with peers. Teams can consist of one person to as many as 30 people. Participants can register and log exercise minutes at walk.uada.edu/walk/. Registration for the fall 2023 session is open and the competition starts Sept. 11 and ends on Nov. 5.

Teen Court orientation set

Teen Court is accepting applications for new volunteers for the 2023-2024 school years. The Teen Court Program is a volunteer program for teens in grades 9-12 in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Teen Court Orientation will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Sixth Division Circuit Court, 301 E. Second Ave., in Pine Bluff. The teen court (diversion) program offers teens the opportunity to decide on real life cases of first-time offenders. Volunteers serve in the roles of prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, clerk, bailiff, and jurors while earning community service hours, according to a news release. Teen Court applications will be available to pick up at the schools or at the Sixth Division Circuit Court. The deadline for applications to be submitted is Sept. 29. Details: Jeffrey Billingsley or LaShonaka Miller at (870) 541-5455 or visit the court at 301 E. Second Ave., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13

New Faith presents music workshop

New Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Fir St., will host the Inaugural Musical Workshop lead by minister Shelvie Buck Henry from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13-16. A native of Rison, Henry is described as a gifted musician, singer, teacher and composer. The concert will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. All singers are invited to participate. The registration fee is $25 per singer. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeN59MkSRYnX3FmTUmRKoy7slQ51etijDwkl40UKeTiwJkazg/viewform. For more details, email newfaith_mbc@yahoo.com, call the church at (870) 534.3811 or New Faith's pastor, the Rev. S.E. Shaw at (870) 692-1883.

Thursday, Sept. 14

ASC to celebrate ARTx3 connection

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) will unveil and celebrate the convergence of all three facilities into a new, all-inclusive concept during the ARTx3 Campus Connection Event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at ASC, 701 S. Main St. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with drinks, light hors d'oeuvres, and information about the ARTx3 campus initiative. The evening will include guided tours of the ARTx3 campus and an opening reception for "Unattainable Forms" by artist Carly Dahl.

Friday, Sept. 15

VFW Post 4455 POW/MIA Ceremony set

Pine Bluff's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4455 at 1518 E. Harding Ave. will host a remembrance ceremony at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 in observance of Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Day. September 15 is the nationally designated POW/MIA Day, according to a news release. The Watson Chapel JROTC will start the program with Posting of the Colors. Representatives of each military service branch will walk and place their wreath down front at the post. Then, each item on the Fallen Soldiers Table will be explained, followed by light refreshments and fellowship. The bar will open after the ceremony and Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Theresa Orso is president of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, Pine Bluff.

Through Friday, Sept. 15

Shade tree applications open for schools

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for the 2023 Shade Trees on Playground program through Sept. 15. Arkansas schools needing additional shade on playgrounds can find the STOP program application and guidelines at agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/stop-program/.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 15

Worship, brunch set

SILENT NO MORE: Community Night of Worship and Brunch will be hosted by Aaron and Kae Spencer of the Abundant Life Ministry. Worship will take place Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at 8203 Dollarway Road in White Hall (across from White Hall Junior High School.) Brunch will be served on Sept. 16 at a private location. "We invite everyone to come dressed comfortably, and if they desire, to bring their prayer mats, pillows or whatever they need," Kae Spencer said. "The atmosphere will be set with prayer, praise and worship." Details: (703) 231-1127 or P.O. Box 21377, White Hall, AR 71612, or send prayer requests to kaesspencer@gmail.com.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Dollarway 1973 Class reunion set

The Dollarway High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 16. All events will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott in Hot Springs. Hotel reservations are available at (501) 651-4366, according to a news release. Members can register for the reunion at bit.ly/DHS73. Details: Facebook DHS Class of 1973.

Thornton to host festival, BBQ cookoff

The city of Thornton and Thornton Step-By-Step, Inc. will jointly sponsor its third Fall Festival and second Hot Lips BBQ Cookoff on Sept. 16. This is an annual event designed to promote the legacy and rich heritage of the city along with capitalizing on future growth and expansion. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Roy Yarbrough City Park. The BBQ cookoff will take place across the street from the park near the fire substation and extending over onto the campus of the Greater St. Mark AME Church, according to a news release. The event is free and everyone is invited to attend and bring lawn chairs.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Antioch MBC honors pastor, wife

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Sherrill will observe the first anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. David and Cynthia Holmes, at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kevin Crumpton Sr., pastor of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. The theme is "Christ is also the head of the church, which is his body. He is the beginning, supreme over all who rise from the dead." (Col. 1:18.)

Tuesday, Sept. 19

WC water meeting set

Watson Chapel Water Association will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Watson Chapel Water Office. Brandon Biggs is the manager. Details: (870) 879-1392.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon at the Pine Bluff Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21. The speaker will be Zelda Hoaglan, Stonecroft ministries area representative of Fayetteville. There will also be a presentation by Lindsey Collins, program manager of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The luncheon is $21, which includes meal, drink, dessert, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and attendees will be charged for reservations not kept.

Through Thursday, Sept. 21

Life of Paul art exhibit open at UAM

"The Life of Paul commission," an exhibition of paintings about the Apostle Paul by Randall M. Good, can be viewed in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello through Sept. 21. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Sept. 21, Good will give a presentation on his art and life at 1 p.m. and a closing reception will be held for the exhibition from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The exhibition and events are free and open to the public.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Pleasant View honors pastor

Pleasant View Ministries Church, 1117 N. Palm St., will celebrate the 37th anniversary of the pastor, William A. Shaw Jr., at 11 a.m. Sept. 24. The focus scripture is "Remember your leaders who have taught you the Word of God. Think of all the good that has come from their lives, and try to trust the Lord as they do." (Hebrews 13:7 Living Bible) The service will feature special tributes from the Shaw siblings as well as others, in addition to praise dances, poetry (spoken word), and a Celebration Choir.

Through Sunday, Sept. 24

Video contest open to 9-12th graders

The Fort Smith International Film Festival, Ozark Media Arts Festival and Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission will host a statewide video contest for 9-12th graders to create a 30-second video commercial. The contest will run until Sept. 24 and winners will be announced Oct. 5 at the Ozark Media Arts Festival in Springdale. There is no fee to enter the contest, according to a news release. Students should focus their video on the Keep Arkansas Beautiful mission of inspiring individuals to improve their communities by educating, preventing litter, promoting recycling and keeping Arkansas beautiful. Videos must be submitted to Ozark Media Arts Festival on FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/OMAF.

Thursday, Sept. 28

JRMC to introduce doctors

Jefferson Regional Medical Center invites people to meet its newest physicians at an event at the Pine Bluff Country Club from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Friday, Sept. 29

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event features dishes from southeast Arkansas chefs. The Jefferson County Young Professionals host the fundraiser. For tickets or details, call the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Grand Prairie art contest set

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart will kick off the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Downtown Pocket Park. Artists will be on hand demonstrating and vendor booths will be available. In addition, there will be snacks, Childrens Art Area and a raffle to enter to win art supplies and a piece of art, according to a news release. The festival will be accepting entries in the Visual Arts Category for adults, youth and children Sept. 22-23 at the arts center. The dates for artists to bring their entries, reception, gallery times, and applications are available at www.grandprairiearts.com. On Oct. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. the center will host an artists' reception open house. Details: Arts Center at (870) 673-1781 or artscenter001@gmail.com.

Through Saturday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility bill help

Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program's application period is open through Sept. 30 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application. In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Architecture, fashion event set

Alex Foundation of Desha County, in partnership with Pulaski Technical College and Belk Department Store, will observe World Architecture Day. The observance will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct, 1 at PTC's Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, in North Little Rock. Alex Foundation will also recognize supporters at the event. Tickets can be purchased at https://uaptc.edu/charts/events and eventbrite.com.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4

Word of Faith has conference

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-6. The lecturer will be the church's pastor, Henry Land Jr. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The theme is Knowing who you are in Christ – Knowing what all Christ has done for you.

Chamber, GFPB set candidate class

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and Go Forward Pine Bluff will sponsor the Candidate Development Institute for potential political candidates. The sessions will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 4 through Nov. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Chamber, 510 S. Main St. The cost is $100 per person and includes dinner. (Class won't be held on Halloween, Oct. 31, according to a news release.) Neither the Chamber nor GFPB will endorse candidates for public office, according to the release. Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Pretty in Pink Luncheon set

Pretty in Pink Stepping Into a Cure Luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets or details, contact Laura Beth Shaner, (879) 541-7210. The sponsors are Jefferson Regional Foundation and Relyance Bank, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Through Saturday, Oct. 14

ASC hosts Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Through Friday, Oct. 20

Applications available for wildland fire kits

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for wildland fire suppression kits through Oct. 20. The application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/Application ForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. The Forestry Division received $293,154 through a United States Forest Service grant to provide 85 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Breast cancer event honors B.J. Jackson

The Mt. Nebo Ninth annual Breast Cancer Event will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. "Make plans to join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. This event will feature a 2K walk/run, food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment and special guests," according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

Monday, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk set

A Halloween Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 1301 Ridgway Road. The event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Early Childhood Association, according to a flier.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release."Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/

Underway

I-530 work requires lane closures

Overnight lane closures were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. July 9 as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530. The estimated completion date is early fall, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff. The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time.Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.