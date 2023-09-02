State football capsules

NAIA

ARKANSAS BAPTIST AT HOUSTON CHRISTIAN

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Husky Stadium, Houston

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

RECORDS Season opener

COACHES Richard Wilson (17th season at Arkansas Baptist); Braxton Harris (0-0 in first season at Houston Christian)

SERIES First meeting

NOTEWORTHY The game will serve as the first ever for Arkansas Baptist as a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The Buffaloes were previously a part of the National Junior College Athletics Association but are now in the NAIA's Sooner Athletic Conference. ... Braxton Harris will be coaching his first game at the helm for Houston Christian after spending the past three seasons at Campbell (N.C.). ... Arkansas Baptist went 4-7 in 2022 but was picked to finish last in the SAC preseason poll. ... The Huskies, who finished 2-9 overall a year ago and 1-5 in the Southland Conference, have a number of key returners back, including preseason All-American linebacker Rodney Dansby. The junior averaged 11.5 tackles per game last season. ... The Buffaloes dropped six of their final seven games during the previous campaign. During those six defeats, Arkansas Baptist was outscored 290-72. ... Houston Christian quarterback Colby Suits played four seasons at Lousiana-Monroe before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana last year and eventually landing with the Huskies.

NCAA DIVISION III

GRINNELL (IOWA) AT LYON

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Batesville

INTERNET lyonscots.com

RECORDS Season opener

COACHES Brent Barnes (4-14 in fourth season at Grinell); Chris Douglas (3-22 in fourth season at Lyon)

SERIES First meeting

NOTEWORTHY Lyon will play three of its first four games at home. The lone road contest will be at Howard Payne in Texas on Sept. 16. The Scots do have a span where they'll face teams away from home four times during a five-game time frame... Grinnell lost its last five games of the 2022 season. Over that period, the Pioneers scored 19 points. ... Brady Miller is set to take over at quarterback for the Scots. The sophomore saw action in six games last season and went 26 of 66 for 269 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Manila native scored three rushing touchdowns. ... The last time Grinnell put together a winning season was in 2010 when it went 6-4. The Pioneers were 5-5 the following year but have won 16 games total since 2012. ... This is the initial season for Lyon as a member in the NCAA Division III after spending years in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The Scots will play as an independent before moving to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference next year. ... Grinnell was outgained 2,803-1,568 in total yardage last season.

WASHINGTON (MO.) AT HENDRIX

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, Conway

INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com

RECORDS Season opener

COACHES Buck Buchanan (50-45 in 11th season at Hendrix); Aaron Keen (15-7 in fourth season at Washington)

SERIES Washington leads 4-1

LAST MEETING Quarterback Matt Rush threw five touchdown passes as Washington lead 43-7 at halftime and never looked back in picking up a 52-7 victory on Sept. 10, 2022, in St. Louis.

NOTEWORTHY Washington, which finished 8-3 last year with a loss to Wisconsin-River Falls in the Culver's Isthmus Bowl, has scored 45 points or more in its five matchups with Hendrix, including at least 51 points three times. ... Hendrix posted a 3-7 mark in 2022 – the second straight season the Warriors have ended with that record. ... Matt Rush, a senior, played in nine games for Washington and completed 162 of 230 passes for 2,214 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added a rushing score. ... Jacob Buniff is slated to get his first start today for Hendrix. The sophomore was 16 of 23 passing for 205 yards and one touchdown the previous season. ... The Bears welcome back their top two rushers in Kenneth Hamilton (122 carries for 848 yards and 16 touchdowns) and Fred Ware (113 carries for 557 yards and four touchdowns) and top two receivers in Collin Goldberg (50 catches for 819 yards and nine touchdowns) and Collin Hoyhtya (42 catches, 606 yards, seven touchdowns) from last year. ... Auvic White, a 5-11 running back, led the Warriors in rushing in 2022 with 347 yards and five scores.