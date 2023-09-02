Cards overcome 28-point 2nd quarter

ATLANTA -- Jack Plummer rallied his new team from a 15-point halftime deficit, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Louisville past Georgia Tech 39-34 Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a winning debut for Cardinals Coach Jeff Brohm.

Plummer, a transfer from Cal, hooked up with Jamari Thrash on a 20-yard scoring play with 8:08 remaining to put the Cardinals ahead.

Louisville sealed the opener between Atlantic Coast Conference rivals when Dezmond Tell forced a fumble to thwart a Georgia Tech drive, and Jawhar Jordan broke off a 74-yard touchdown run on the very next play.

The Cardinals took a while to get going in their first game under Brohm, who returned to his alma mater after coaching six years at Purdue. But they outscored the Yellow Jackets 26-6 in the second half.

It was a tough setback for Brent Key, beginning his first full season as Georgia Tech's coach. His team erupted for four touchdowns in the second quarter and a 28-13 lead at halftime, but they couldn't get anything going in the second half.

After their best drive of the final two quarters ended with Gavin Stewart missing a 33-yard field goal, Plummer guided the Cardinals 80 yards in seven plays for their first lead since early in the second period.

Plummer, who transferred to Louisville to reunite with Brohm after three seasons at Purdue and one year at Cal, completed 18 of 31 passes for 247 yards.

Georgia Tech's new quarterback, Texas A&M transfer Haynes King, threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns, while former Louisville running back Trey Cooley added a pair of TD runs against his old school.

KANSAS 48,

MISSOURI STATE 17

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Jason Bean threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns in place of injured star Jalon Daniels, helping Kansas overcame some early malaise and beat Missouri State in the season opener for both teams.

Devin Neal had touchdowns on the ground and through the air, and Dylan McDuffie, Daniel Hishaw and Sevion Morrison hit the end zone, as the Jayhawks opened a season of high expectations against a team from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Daniels, the preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year, missed a portion of the Jayhawks' fall camp with a back injury. He warmed up before the game but spent the entirety of it wearing a headset on the sideline, and it was unclear whether he will be available when Kansas faces a big step up against Illinois next week.

Missouri State, led by new Coach Ryan Beard, took advantage of an early turnover and fourth-down stop to take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.

MIAMI 38, MIAMI (OHIO) 3

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tyler Van Dyke's first pass of the year resulted in the first of four Miami Hurricanes touchdowns, and they defeated the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.

Coming off a shoulder injury that hindered him last season, Van Dyke connected on his first five passes. The Hurricanes' fourth-year quarterback finished 17 of 22 with 201 yards and an interception. He didn't appear affected by a thumb issue that bothered him during training camp.

Brett Gabbert, who is the brother of Kansas City backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, completed 12 of 21 passes with 127 yards for the RedHawks.

MICHIGAN STATE 31,

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 7

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Noah Kim threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, helping Michigan State pull away to beat Central Michigan.

The Spartans (1-0) started slow in Kim's first start due to errant throws and dropped passes before taking control.

Nathan Carter had a 2-yard, go-ahead touchdown run with 48 seconds left in the first half and the Connecticut transfer finished with 113 yards on 18 carries.

The Chippewas (0-1) led 7-3 late in the first half after Bert Emanuel Jr. threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Chris Parker, but they gave up an 84-yard touchdown drive on the ensuing possession in less than a minute.

EASTERN MICHIGAN 33,

HOWARD 23

YPSILANTI, Mich. -- Jaylon Jackson and Hamze El-Zayat both returned kickoffs for touchdowns in the first half and Eastern Michigan held on for a victory over FCS-member Howard.

Jackson's kickoff return covered 84 yards and capped a 16-0 first quarter for the Eagles. El-Zayat gave Eastern Michigan a 30-6 lead on a 96-yard return with 9:32 left in the second quarter.

Kasey Hawthorne had a 2-yard touchdown run and then caught a 23-yard scoring strike from Quinton Williams on back-to-back drives to pull the Bison within 30-23 by the end of the third quarter.

