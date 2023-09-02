Church notes: Knights of Columbus host yard sale Aug. 12 in Siloam Springs

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd, holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level.

There are three adult Bible classes on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Christianity 101 will be led by Pastor Hass in the library, Financial Peace University is in the chapel meeting room and Aging in Place, led by Chuck Merriman is in the fellowship hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes meet from 2 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday in the church library. Sonday Riders meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 in the front church parking lot. Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. Choir practice will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Information: bvlutheran.com.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds service at 10 a.m., and offers Kid's Connect for children as well as a nursery. Prayer Fellowship meets in the Chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The Fall Women's Bible Study begins Sept. 11 and meets each Monday with two options, 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

The church will be hosting a free concert for the community featuring Faith & Freedom Bluegrass at the church at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus Fall Concert will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Sanctuary. Tickets are available at the door. There will be a free concert for the community at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 featuring Faith & Freedom Bluegrass.

Prayer Fellowship meets in the chapel Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and choir practice meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong play is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net or email questions@bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., holds service each Sunday in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m.

The Children's Ministry Open House is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the youth group meets at 4 p.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31. Please register to donate blood at redcrossblood.org, search for Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville, holds services from 9 to 11 a.m. Sundays. The service is also available on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

Robinson Avenue Church of Christ, 1506 W. Robinson Ave. is holding three ministries from 3 to 4:30 p.m. each Sunday, beginning Sept. 10. $20 donations for each session are requested.

These ministries are Divorce Care, Divorce Journey for Teens (seventh- to twelfth-graders) and Divorce Care for Kids (first- to sixth-graders).

Child care can be provided for infants and little children with advanced notice.

Information: (479) 751-4887 or rachurch.life/resources.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., holds Sunday service at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will also be celebrated at each early service. A nursery is available for children 5 and younger at both services. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube.

Sunday School classes will not meet Sunday, but will resume Sept. 10.

First Fellowship (seniors) will meet at the Butterfield Trail Village Lodge on Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m. After lunch Rebecca Haden of Haden Interactive will speak on AI and Chat GPT. Call to reserve lunch ($8) or just come for the program.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Breakfast Before Church Fellowship is held from 9:45 to 10:20 a.m. each Sunday of the summer in Fellowship Hall. Sunday school classes will begin meeting again Sept. 10.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services.

"Back to School Bingo" for all ages will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Fellowship Hall.

A 12-week summer mid-week study based on "The Screwtape Letters" by C.S. Lewis will be led by the Rev. Arnold Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 30.

Presbyterian Women will meet at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5 in the Rail Room. Classes for adults include Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday. Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship meets at 7 a.m. Samaritan Fridays are each week from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church. Choir rehearsals resume at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

In a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas, Hispanic GED classes, underwritten by Crowder College has started a new semester. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to April Wallace at awallace@nwaonline.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.