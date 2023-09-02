Local on Tennessee Dean's list

Jack England of Rison is among 300 students at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tenn., included on the Dean's List. Students are honored for their academic achievements for the summer 2023 semester. England is majoring in aerospace, according to a news release. To qualify for the list, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of at least 3.5 and have earned at least 12 semester hours.

Pine Bluff Bike Week set

September 3-9 is Pine Bluff Bike Week. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington has, for the past three years, officially proclaimed "Bike Week" in Pine Bluff.

The proclamation is important because it demonstrates that Pine Bluff is officially dedicated to working toward making bicycles part of everyday living in Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

Bike Week features activities sponsored by Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department and Tour de Bluff Activities on Friday and Saturday. For information about Pine Bluff Bike Week, call (870) 543-1855 or Novel T's at (870) 534-0233.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., and partners, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, will give away food boxes to people in need Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until all the food is gone. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food can be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

To help support this ministry, donors can mail their financial support to: St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or give electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. People may contact Pearl Matlock by email at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor.

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon at the Pine Bluff Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21. The speaker will be Zelda Hoaglan, Stonecroft ministries area representative of Fayetteville. There will also be a presentation by Lindsey Collins, program manager of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The luncheon is $21, which includes meal, drink, dessert, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and attendees will be charged for reservations not kept.