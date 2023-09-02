Marriages

Tiffany Burkes, 44, and Shequila Sledge, 38, both of Little Rock.

Johnathan Smith, 43, and Meagan Rosel, 36, both of Little Rock.

Dennis Robinson, 66, and Shari Martin, 60, both of Little Rock.

Richard Covert, 53, and Ginger Glenn, 44, both of Little Rock.

Albert Fish, 59, and Tiffany Tolbert, 43, both of North Little Rock.

Juan Ramos, 43, and Scarlett Batts, 29, both of Mabelvale.

Travis Holmes, 34, and Jessica Goodwin, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-3025. Matthew Taylor v. Brittney Taylor.

23-3026. Rylee Elmore v. Gregory Goines.

23-3029. Caleb Turner v. Brittany Drennan.

23-3033. Stephanie Dehart v. Scott Dehart.

23-3037. Lynntia Delaware v. John Delaware Jr.

23-3038. Brandon Beauchamp v. Britney Beauchamp.

23-3039. Kevin Schanke v. Josie Schanke.

23-3044. Jerry West v. Stephanie Clark.

23-3041. Rodrigue Tchoufong v. Kaneshia Madden.

23-3042. Megan Brown v. Taylor Brown.

23-3043. Tyrondrick Dobbs v. Ebony Dobbs.

23-3046. Nakia Dotson v. Antonio Dotson.

GRANTED

22-3779. Latanya Randle v. Johnette Randle.

22-3966. Thristan Jackson v. Sarah E. Declerk.

23-149. Edith Hamby v. John Helsley.

23-2224. Henry Christopher v. Aviance Tucker.

23-2357. Samuel Kerr v. Major Kerr.

23-2472. Elyssa McCool v. Robert McCool.

23-2477. Yan Guo v. Nestor Martinez.

23-2531. Kay Looney v. Thomas Looney.

23-2594. Ryan Podsim v. Victoria Skach-Podsim.