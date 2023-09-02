DEAR ABBY: Couple’s trip to visit relatives hits a snag

Dear Abby: My husband and I are both from Europe. He hasn’t seen his brother in 25 years, so we are planning a vacation near where his brother is currently living with his girlfriend. My husband will pay for them, as they can’t afford a trip. They’ll be staying with us a few days.

My husband expects us all to share a two-bedroom hotel suite. I don’t know these people. I’m anxious about sharing a suite with people I’ve never met and with whom I do not share a common language.

I have expressed my unease to my husband and asked if we could have two separate hotel rooms. He was very upset at my suggestion and said it will cost him more. He now wants to cancel the trip due to my “selfishness.” Am I being unreasonable? — Nervous In New York

Dear Nervous: Because your husband feels he cannot afford to pay for separate accommodations, tell him you will agree to his plan with ground rules in place. First, he must translate for you any conversations he has with his brother and the girlfriend. (This is time-consuming, hard work!) Second, you will be free to take excursions on your own, so you aren’t trapped listening to conversations that are Greek to you.

Give it a try, and you may be surprised to find you like your brother-in-law and his lady friend. If it turns out you don’t, you don’t have to go on your husband’s next visit, which may not happen for another quarter of a century.

Dear Abby: My husband and I have been together for six years. Until about 18 months ago, my mother-in-law and I got along swimmingly. Unfortunately, that relationship has become troubled. The cause is her deep involvement with her church, indoctrinating our toddler with her religious beliefs and (ironically) her physical attraction to her priest. She believes this last topic is acceptable to confide to me. It has made me uncomfortable, and I’ve begun avoiding her.

This is difficult because she and my father-in-law live in the downstairs apartment of our home. My husband understands my position. We both have spoken to his mother, to no avail. I’ve reached the end of my rope, and I’m asking for advice as to how to handle this. — Rough Waters In Pennsylvania

Dear Rough Waters: Because you can’t change your mother-in-law, the way to handle this would be to tell her that her confidences have made you uncomfortable, and you don’t want to hear another word about her physical attraction to the cleric. I assume your father-in-law is aware of all this? If not, she should inform him.

I will further assume that because your in-laws are family, you don’t plan to ask them to move. Ending her attempts to indoctrinate your toddler is as easy as hiring a babysitter.

