Dendy dandy with four scores in win

Pine Bluff handled adversity quite well against one of its historic rivals.

Austyn Dendy helped Pine Bluff rebound from an early deficit with a long kickoff return for a touchdown. That would be one of the senior's four first-half scores Friday night, as the Zebras stormed past the Little Rock Central Tigers 45-13 at War Eagle Stadium in Little Rock.

"Before the game, I was fooling around with my friends at lunch and said, 'I'm going to get five,' " Dendy said. "I didn't know I was going to get four."

The meeting pitted the two programs with the most state championships in Arkansas -- Central with 32 and Pine Bluff with 23 -- but both were coming off blowout losses. Central (0-2), which was shut out 63-0 against Little Rock Christian, got on the board first Friday night when Adrian Bing threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jaymion Hardin on the game's opening drive.

Dendy promptly changed the game's momentum with an 89-yard kickoff return to tie the game, and Pine Bluff wouldn't trail again.

"I had just seen a big hole, and I hit it," he said.

Dendy also pulled down three touchdown catches of 15, 28 and 17 yards as Pine Bluff built a 39-7 halftime lead.

Senior Landon Holcomb accounted for five touchdown passes, including the three to Dendy. Holcomb completed 8 of 18 passes for 256 yards.

"Really I'm kind of disappointed because we said we wanted 70," Holcomb said. "We only got to 45. But we felt like from the jump, we were going to come out the gate and bust heads."

Backed up twice because of penalties before the snap on the same drive, the Zebras (1-1) overcame that as Holcomb tossed his first touchdown pass to Dendy.

Pinned at their own 8, Holcomb responded again and hit University of Arkansas commit Courtney Crutchfield over two defenders on a 92-yard touchdown pass, with 5:56 left in the opening quarter. Crutchfield totaled three touchdowns, also rushing 12 yards to finish a three-play drive from the Central 49 and catching a 67-yard pass early in the third quarter.

Crutchfield caught three passes for 165 yards.