El Dorado fights by Camden Fairview

CAMDEN -- El Dorado's defense pitched a shutout in the second half, surviving a pair of Hail Mary attempts in the final seconds Friday in a 21-20 season-opening win at Camden Fairview.

LeVictor Levingston's second interception of the game came on the final play and sealed the victory over the Cardinals (1-1).

The Wildcats rallied from deficits of 12-0 and 20-14 at the half. Bretaveon Brown scored on a 2-yard run with 9:10 left in the third quarter. Cooper Henry kicked the extra point, which proved to be the difference in the game.

"I am so proud of our young men -- a bunch of sophomores, a bunch of guys who hadn't played a lot," said El Dorado Coach Chris Hill, who was coaching his first game with the Wildcats. "They came out and got a big stop in the third quarter, pitched a shutout in the second half. We got a big score out of our offense.

"The kids' effort tonight, you cannot appreciate that enough, just a great job. I will never question their effort. We had the stop here at the end when we had to seal the win. It was just a big night, a fun night, an exciting night and I'm wore out."

Fairview opened the scoring with a 42-yard drive in 10 plays, capped by a 1-yard run by Ja'bauree Lockhart with 5:42 left in the first quarter. The extra point was missed. The score was set up by AJ King's interception off a tipped pass.

The Cardinals pushed the lead to 12-0 when Darrell Atkins Jr. scrambled and found William Henton in the end zone on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 1:25 left in the first. Fairview went for two, but El Dorado's Jakobe Shipp intercepted the pass in the end zone.

The Wildcats' offense then got in gear with a 10-play drive. Brown converted a fourth-and-1 with a 4-yard run to the 48. Mitchell Polk had a 23-yard scramble and then bulled for 2 yards to convert a fourth-and-1. Brown capped the march with a 17-yard touchdown run. Henry added the kick for a 12-7 deficit with 8:17 left in the second quarter.

El Dorado's defense got its only stop of the first half when Levingston stepped in front of a receiver for an interception. Levingston returned the ball to the Fairview 36. It took seven plays before Thomas Smith found the end zone on a 3-yard run with 2:42 left in the second. Henry's kick put the Wildcats up 14-12.

The Cardinals answered with a 65-yard drive, capped by Atkins' 26-yard touchdown pass to Ta'Korey McCoy with 59 seconds left in the half. Lockhart ran for the conversion and a 20-14 halftime lead.

El Dorado's defense forced its first punt of the game to start the third quarter. The Wildcats then drove 35 yards to the end zone. Polk hit Jamari Robinson on a 35-yard catch-and-run to the 7. Three plays later, Brown would score from the 2, setting up Henry's game-winning extra point with 9:10 left in the third quarter.

El Dorado's defense held on downs at the 12 and held on downs again at the 33. The Wildcats turned the ball over on a fumble at the 38. But Jakori Lumsey's sack helped thwart that drive. The Cardinals' next possession advanced to the Wildcats' 29 before Lumsey's sack stopped it.

El Dorado's offense chewed four minutes off the clock. With the Cardinals selling out to stop the run, the Wildcats went over the top, but Polk's overthrew Robinson, who had gotten behind the secondary. The ball glanced off his fingertips.

Polk came back with a clutch 36-yard punt, which was downed at the 11. A penalty started Fairview's drive at the 5-yard line with 2:09 left on the clock.

Atkins hit Jaylen Goodwin for 23 yards on third down. The duo hooked up again for 23 yards to convert a fourth-and-10 to the El Dorado 35. But Zalex Meeks tackled Atkins for a 1-yard run and kept him in bounds to keep the clock running. The Wildcats defended a pass in the end zone, leaving Fairview with 4 seconds remaining. Atkins' final pass into a crowd was picked off by Levingston.

The Cardinals scored on 3 of 4 possessions in the first half. The Wildcats' defense didn't allow a point the rest of the way.

"We challenged them at halftime. I was really disappointed in the drive right before halftime. I thought we were too soft. I thought we missed tackles. I thought we didn't want to fight enough to keep them out of the end zone," Hill said. "So I challenged them. The guys started playing ball. The farther the game went, the better we got. I'm real proud of our defense."