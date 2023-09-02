Firefighters save 25 migrants in Greek forest as blaze raged

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek firefighters rescued a group of 25 migrants trapped in a forest in northeastern Greece on Friday as flames from a major wildfire burning for two weeks approached, authorities said.

Authorities said the group became trapped in the forest between two villages in the Evros region, near the border with Turkey. No injuries were reported. There was no immediate information on their nationalities.

The blaze, burning for the 14th day Friday, has already been blamed for the deaths of 20 people whose bodies were found last week. All are believed to have been migrants who had recently crossed the border. Greece's Disaster Victim Identification Team has been tasked with identifying the remains.

A multinational force of more than 580 firefighters backed by six planes and two helicopters is battling the wildfire that began Aug. 19 and within days had joined with other blazes to form the largest single wildfire in a European Union country since records began in 2000.

The fire has burned homes and vast tracts of forest, scorching more than 200,000 acres.

Overnight, residents of the border town of Soufli were put on alert for possible evacuation as a huge wall of flames approached. To date, thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in villages and towns in northeastern Greece because of the fire, although the vast majority have since been allowed back.

Another persistent blaze has been burning for more than a week in a national park on the slopes of Mount Parnitha, on the fringes of Athens, with more than 160 firefighters trying to extinguish occasional flare-ups.

With its own firefighting forces stretched to the limit, Greece called on other European countries for help, and has received hundreds of firefighters and a dozen aircraft from France, Germany, Spain, Cyprus, Romania, Albania, Serbia, Slovakia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

Arson is suspected in some of the smaller fires that were quickly brought under control, and authorities have made several arrests across the country. The causes of the major blazes are still under investigation.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis implied -- without providing any evidence -- that migrants may have been responsible for the Evros fire, even though he noted that an investigation into the causes is still ongoing.

Last week, three people -- two Greeks and one Albanian -- were arrested in northeastern Greece and charged with a series of crimes after 13 people from Syria and Pakistan were rounded up and forced into a car trailer where they were accused, without any evidence, of setting fires.

Mitsotakis said incidents of vigilantism would not be tolerated.

On Friday, a court in the northeastern city of Alexandroupolis ordered the three suspects to be jailed pending trial, said Nikos Karavellakis, a lawyer representing eight Syrians who had been sequestered in the trailer. The three suspects had been under house arrest since their arrest.

Greece is one of the preferred entry routes into the European Union for people from the Middle East, Africa and Asia fleeing conflict and poverty. Those crossing the country's land border with Turkey often use mountain and forest trails to evade authorities and head west to the main northern city of Thessaloniki.

Several people, all Greeks, have been arrested in the past two weeks on suspicion of arson.

Burnt trees stand during a wildfire in Giannouli village, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Greek authorities have further reinforced firefighting forces in the country's northeast, where a massive blaze in its thirteenth day has flared up once more, triggering authorities to issue alerts to residents in the area to be on standby for possible evacuation. (e-evros.gr via AP)



Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Giannouli village, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Greek authorities have further reinforced firefighting forces in the country's northeast, where a massive blaze in its thirteenth day has flared up once more, triggering authorities to issue alerts to residents in the area to be on standby for possible evacuation. (e-evros.gr via AP)



A firefighter waits to spray water as flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Giannouli village, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Greek authorities have further reinforced firefighting forces in the country's northeast, where a massive blaze in its thirteenth day has flared up once more, triggering authorities to issue alerts to residents in the area to be on standby for possible evacuation. (e-evros.gr via AP)



Smoke rises from a forest as firefighters look on in Giannouli village, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Greek authorities have further reinforced firefighting forces in the country's northeast, where a massive blaze in its thirteenth day has flared up once more, triggering authorities to issue alerts to residents in the area to be on standby for possible evacuation. (e-evros.gr via AP)



FILE - Flames burn a forest during wildfires near the village of Sykorrahi, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Greek authorities have further reinforced firefighting forces in the countrys northeast, where a massive blaze in its thirteenth day has flared up once more, triggering authorities to issue alerts to residents in the area to be on standby for possible evacuation. (AP Photo/Achilleas Chiras, file)

