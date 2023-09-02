Gravette 37, Inola (Okla.) 0

Gravette got back to winning ways when it hosted Inola, Okla., Friday night and came away with a resounding victory.

The Lions (1-1) took a 20-0 advantage into halftime as Conner Acosta's 31-yard touchdown catch and Gabriel Holmes' 7-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter extended the lead.

In the third quarter, Liam Mcguire hit a 27-yard field goal. Soon after, Holmes found the end zone on a 7-yard rushing touchdown to make the score 30-0.

In the fourth quarter, Kelton McDougal scored on a 42-yard rushing touchdown to make it 37-0.