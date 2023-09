HARDING ACADEMY 38, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 7

SEARCY -- Owen Miller completed 13 of 18 passes for 135 yards and added 81 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns as Harding Academy (2-0) defeated Camden Harmony Grove (1-1).

Isaac Baker ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Landon Garrett scored Harmony Grove's lone touchdown on a 61-yard pass from Caleb Johnson.