DEAR HELOISE: As an avid reader of the Orange County Register, your recent column featured a letter on "help wanted" ads going unanswered, and it resonated with me. As a woman who has reached 86 years of age, I have found age discrimination to be rampant. Even with my years of experience as a cashier, I am unable to find a company that will hire me, and I have a 62-year-old friend who is encountering the same experience.

The managers with whom I have interviewed all seem to be in their 30s or 40s, sometimes younger, and they want to hire those within their own age range. I've come to understand that this is because no one wants to give direction to their grandparents, and most people are only comfortable with their contemporaries.

However, most mature people have a strong work ethic and need the extra income to supplement their social security checks. I strongly suggest that those who are in positions to hire people get better interviewing skills and look beyond the wrinkles, focusing instead on people's personalities.

-- Carol Ann Dean,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: I have also come to notice the attitude of people who expect to start at the top, mostly after college. People want to work the least and get paid top dollar. How did people get so entitled? Doing something -- no matter what job -- to the best of your abilities can give you a sense of accomplishment, not to mention a learning experience to feed off of in your future work endeavors.

If I go out for a nice dinner and my server has a bad attitude or gives poor service, it tends to ruin my time. In return, I don't tip.

-- J.T.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I cannot finish a package of bacon or sausage without it going bad. I now lay the raw bacon strips cut in half on parchment paper placed on a cookie sheet and freeze them. I freeze sausage links the same way. When they're frozen, I then place the strips in a zip-close freezer bag. They don't stick to each other, and it's easy to remove a serving size.

I also buy chorizo in bulk. I divide them into 4-ounce zip-close bags and freeze them. If you flatten the bags and stack them in the freezer, it takes up less space. Don't forget to label and date all freezer items.

I have been reading your column for many years in the Orange County Register.

-- Gloria,

Mission Viejo, Calif.

