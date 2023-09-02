High school football scores

Friday's games
Alma 38, Siloam Springs 14
Ashdown 41, De Queen 7
Barton 35, Clarendon 6
Beebe 42, Newport 8
Berryville 16, West Fork 13
Bigelow 49, England 24
Bismarck 49, Rison 12
Bixby, Okla. 75, Springdale Har-Ber 18
Blytheville 38, Osceola 12
Booneville 48, Ozark 35
Bryant 45, St. Louis Christian Brothers 31
Cabot 21, Bentonville West 18
Cedar Ridge 32, Midland 24
Central Arkansas Christian 40, Perryville 6
Clinton 42, Heber Springs 29
Conway 42, Bentonville 39
Conway Christian 48, Baptist Prep 7
Corning 58, Izard County 16
Cutter-Morning Star 52, Hermitage 12
Des Arc 36, Hazen 34, OT
DeWitt 33, Benton Harmony Grove 21
Dierks 36, Horatio 6
Dover 28, Atkins 16
Earle 52, Helena-West Helena 14
East Poinsett County 56, Manila 29
El Dorado 21, Camden Fairview 20
Elkins 49, Charleston 13
Fayetteville 58, North Little Rock 20
Gurdon 1, Foreman 0 (forfeit)
Fort Smith Southside 55, Van Buren 28
Greenbrier 39, Vilonia 6
Green Forest 56, Greenland 52
Greenwood 49, Fort Smith Northside 0
Hampton at Poyen, (n)
Harding Academy 38, Camden Harmony Grove 7
Highland 43, Gosnell 12
Hot Springs Lakeside 36, Russellville 31
Hoxie 42, Jonesboro Westside 6
Gravette 37, Inola, Okla. 0
Joe T. Robinson 30, Forrest City 7
Junction City 33, Carlisle 26
Lake Hamilton 27, Jonesboro 20
Lamar 40, Waldron 6
Lavaca 47, Magazine 6
Lincoln 48, Westville, Okla. 24
Lonoke 37, Melbourne 0
Louisburg, Kan. 38, Rogers Heritage 14
Pulaski Academy 45, Madison (Miss.) Ridgeland Academy 43
Magnet Cove 40, Fordyce 36
Magnolia 45, Crossett 17
Malvern 44, Glen Rose 13
Mansfield 47, Paris 9
Maumelle 41, Batesville 27
Mayflower 34, Drew Central 8
McGehee 38, Watson Chapel 22
Mineral Springs 42, Fouke 2
Morrilton 35, Clarksville 7
Mountainburg 26, Danville 20
Mountain View 50, Brinkley 28
McCrory 28, Mount Ida 0
Mena 17, Centerpoint 16
Mills 59, Rivercrest 34
Monticello 28, Bauxite 16
Mountain Home 44, Harrison 31
Murfreesboro 48, Bearden 8
Nashville 24, Hope 21
Nettleton 42, Pocahontas 14
Palestine-Wheatley 43, Two Rivers 0
Paragould 34, Piggott 6
Pea Ridge 48, Gentry 13
Pine Bluff 45, Little Rock Central 13*
Pocola, Okla. 42, Hackett 26
Pottsville 27, Dardanelle 13
Prairie Grove 49, Huntsville 14
Quitman 42, Hector 28
Rogers 35, Tulsa Bishop Kelly 7
Salem 38, Thayer, Mo. 28
Shiloh Christian 43, Little Rock Christian 22
Smackover 20, Episcopal Collegiate 17
Southside Batesville 42, Bald Knob 13
Springdale 42, Farmington 38
Spring Hill 14, Genoa Central 12
Texarkana 38, Hamburg 7
Valley View 26, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 14
Walnut Ridge 39, Cave City 0
Warren 34, White Hall 27
Woodlawn 32, Bastrop (La.) Prairie View 14
Yellville-Summit 36, Johnson County Westside 0
*at War Eagle Stadium, Little Rock
8-MAN
Mountain Pine 16, Fountain Lake 6
Subiaco Academy 82, Arkansas Christian Academy 0
Thursday's game
Hot Springs 24, Arkadelphia 7