High school football scores

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:33 a.m.

Friday's games

Alma 38, Siloam Springs 14

Ashdown 41, De Queen 7

Barton 35, Clarendon 6

Beebe 42, Newport 8

Berryville 16, West Fork 13

Bigelow 49, England 24

Bismarck 49, Rison 12

Bixby, Okla. 75, Springdale Har-Ber 18

Blytheville 38, Osceola 12

Booneville 48, Ozark 35

Bryant 45, St. Louis Christian Brothers 31

Cabot 21, Bentonville West 18

Cedar Ridge 32, Midland 24

Central Arkansas Christian 40, Perryville 6

Clinton 42, Heber Springs 29

Conway 42, Bentonville 39

Conway Christian 48, Baptist Prep 7

Corning 58, Izard County 16

Cutter-Morning Star 52, Hermitage 12

Des Arc 36, Hazen 34, OT

DeWitt 33, Benton Harmony Grove 21

Dierks 36, Horatio 6

Dover 28, Atkins 16

Earle 52, Helena-West Helena 14

East Poinsett County 56, Manila 29

El Dorado 21, Camden Fairview 20

Elkins 49, Charleston 13

Fayetteville 58, North Little Rock 20

Gurdon 1, Foreman 0 (forfeit)

Fort Smith Southside 55, Van Buren 28

Greenbrier 39, Vilonia 6

Green Forest 56, Greenland 52

Greenwood 49, Fort Smith Northside 0

Hampton at Poyen, (n)

Harding Academy 38, Camden Harmony Grove 7

Highland 43, Gosnell 12

Hot Springs Lakeside 36, Russellville 31

Hoxie 42, Jonesboro Westside 6

Gravette 37, Inola, Okla. 0

Joe T. Robinson 30, Forrest City 7

Junction City 33, Carlisle 26

Lake Hamilton 27, Jonesboro 20

Lamar 40, Waldron 6

Lavaca 47, Magazine 6

Lincoln 48, Westville, Okla. 24

Lonoke 37, Melbourne 0

Louisburg, Kan. 38, Rogers Heritage 14

Pulaski Academy 45, Madison (Miss.) Ridgeland Academy 43

Magnet Cove 40, Fordyce 36

Magnolia 45, Crossett 17

Malvern 44, Glen Rose 13

Mansfield 47, Paris 9

Maumelle 41, Batesville 27

Mayflower 34, Drew Central 8

McGehee 38, Watson Chapel 22

Mineral Springs 42, Fouke 2

Morrilton 35, Clarksville 7

Mountainburg 26, Danville 20

Mountain View 50, Brinkley 28

McCrory 28, Mount Ida 0

Mena 17, Centerpoint 16

Mills 59, Rivercrest 34

Monticello 28, Bauxite 16

Mountain Home 44, Harrison 31

Murfreesboro 48, Bearden 8

Nashville 24, Hope 21

Nettleton 42, Pocahontas 14

Palestine-Wheatley 43, Two Rivers 0

Paragould 34, Piggott 6

Pea Ridge 48, Gentry 13

Pine Bluff 45, Little Rock Central 13*

Pocola, Okla. 42, Hackett 26

Pottsville 27, Dardanelle 13

Prairie Grove 49, Huntsville 14

Quitman 42, Hector 28

Rogers 35, Tulsa Bishop Kelly 7

Salem 38, Thayer, Mo. 28

Shiloh Christian 43, Little Rock Christian 22

Smackover 20, Episcopal Collegiate 17

Southside Batesville 42, Bald Knob 13

Springdale 42, Farmington 38

Spring Hill 14, Genoa Central 12

Texarkana 38, Hamburg 7

Valley View 26, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 14

Walnut Ridge 39, Cave City 0

Warren 34, White Hall 27

Woodlawn 32, Bastrop (La.) Prairie View 14

Yellville-Summit 36, Johnson County Westside 0

*at War Eagle Stadium, Little Rock

8-MAN

Mountain Pine 16, Fountain Lake 6

Subiaco Academy 82, Arkansas Christian Academy 0

Thursday's game

Hot Springs 24, Arkadelphia 7

