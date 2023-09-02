Highways seen as next target of abortion laws

LLANO, Texas -- More than a year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, many conservatives have grown frustrated by the number of people able to circumvent anti-abortion laws -- with some advocates grasping for even stricter measures they hope will fully eradicate abortion nationwide.

That frustration is driving ordinances that make it illegal to transport anyone to get an abortion on roads within the city or county limits. The laws allow any private citizen to sue a person or organization they suspect of violating the ordinance.

Such tensions played out last month in Llano, Texas, where a crowd jammed City Council meeting with such an ordinance on the agenda, one that would make the town the third in Texas to outlaw what activists call "abortion trafficking."

Designed by the architects of the state's "heartbeat" ban that took effect months before Roe fell, ordinances like the one proposed in Llano -- where 80% of voters in the county backed former President Donald Trump in 2020 -- make it illegal to transport anyone to get an abortion on roads within the city or county limits. The laws allow any private citizen to sue a person or organization they suspect of violating the ordinance.

Anti-abortion advocates behind the measure are targeting regions along interstates and in areas with airports, with the goal of blocking off the main arteries out of Texas and keeping pregnant women hemmed within the confines of their anti-abortion state. These provisions have already passed in two counties and two cities.

"This really is building a wall to stop abortion trafficking," said Mark Lee Dickson, the anti-abortion activist behind the effort.

A LONE VOICE

For well over an hour, the people of Llano approached the podium to speak out against abortion, saying their city had a responsibility to "fight the murders." The cheers after each speech grew louder as the crowd readied for the vote. Then one woman on the council spoke up.

"I feel like there's a lot more to discuss about this," said Laura Almond, a staunch conservative who owns a consignment shop in the middle of town. "I have a ton of questions."

Almond acknowledged that she hated abortion.

"I'm a Jesus lover like all of you in here," she said.

Still, she said, she couldn't help thinking about the time in college when she picked up a friend from an abortion clinic -- and how someone might have tried to punish her under this law.

"It's overreaching," she said. "We're talking about people here."

Conservative lawmakers started exploring ways to block interstate abortion travel long before Roe was overturned. A Missouri legislator introduced a law in early 2022 that would have allowed any private citizen to sue anyone who helped a Missouri resident secure an abortion, regardless of where the abortion occurred -- an approach later discussed at length by several national anti-abortion groups. In April, Idaho became the first state to impose criminal penalties on anyone who helps a minor leave the state for an abortion without parental consent.

But even in the most conservative corners of Texas, efforts to crack down on abortion travel are meeting some resistance -- with some local officials, even those deeply supportive of Texas' strict abortion laws, expressing concern that the "trafficking" efforts go too far and could harm their communities.

The pushback reflects a new point of tension in the post-Roe debate among anti-abortion advocates over how aggressively to restrict the procedure, with some Republicans in other states fearing a backlash from voters who support abortion rights.

SOWING A SEED

About a month before the council meeting, Dickson had arrived in Llano with an urgent warning.

A "baby-murdering cartel" was coming for the pregnant women of central Texas, he recalled telling a group of about 25 Llano citizens in the town library.

"By trains, planes and automobiles, I say we end abortion trafficking in the state of Texas," he said.

Dickson brought along a laminated map of his state with black and red Sharpies marking each of the 51 jurisdictions across Texas that had passed ordinances to become what he calls a "sanctuary city for the unborn."

He hoped Llano would be next.

A director of Right to Life of East Texas, Dickson joined forces with former Texas solicitor general Jonathan Mitchell in 2019, when abortion was still legal in Texas until 22 weeks of pregnancy. Together, the men set out to ban abortion city by city, focusing on conservative strongholds. The Texas ordinances relied on the novel enforcement mechanism that empowers private citizens to sue, creating the model for the statewide "heartbeat ban" that took effect on Sept. 1, 2021.

By Dickson's definition, "abortion trafficking" is the act of helping any pregnant woman cross state lines to end her pregnancy, lending her a ride, funding or another form of support. While the term "trafficking" typically refers to people who are forced, tricked or coerced, Dickson's definition applies to all people seeking abortions because, he argues, "the unborn child is always taken against their will."

The law, which has the public backing of 20 Texas state legislators, is designed to go after abortion funds, organizations that give financial assistance to people seeking abortions, as well as individuals. For example, Dickson said, a husband who doesn't want his wife to get an abortion could threaten to sue the friend who offers to drive her. Under the ordinance, the woman seeking the abortion would be exempt from any punishment.

Abortion rights advocates say the ordinance effort is merely a ploy to scare people out of seeking the procedure. To date, no one has been sued under the existing "abortion trafficking" laws.

While these restrictions appear to violate the U.S. Constitution -- which protects a person's right to travel -- they are extremely difficult to challenge in court, said Mary Ziegler, a law professor at the University of California at Davis who focuses on abortion. Because the laws can be enforced by any private citizen, abortion rights groups have no clear government official to sue in a case seeking to block the law.

"Mitchell and Dickson are not necessarily conceding that what they're doing is unconstitutional, but they're making it very hard for anyone to do anything about it," Ziegler said.

Mitchell declined to comment for this story.

Asked about the constitutionality of his ordinances, Dickson cites the Mann Act, a federal law from 1910 that makes it illegal to transport "any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose." If the Mann Act is constitutional, he says, so is this.

UNLIKELY CHALLENGER

Almond says she was thankful when Roe was overturned. A 57-year-old former elementary school teacher, she voted twice for Trump and says she plans to vote for him again. Her friends call her a "pistol-packing mama." Every time she gets a text message, her phone spits out the sound of two gunshots.

But Almond is also known as a bit of a City Council wild card. At her consignment store, she employs an eclectic staff whose beliefs span the political spectrum. Her store manager is one of the only married, openly gay men in town -- and if anyone has a problem with him, Almond says, they'd better hope she doesn't hear about it.

The town recently made national news as ground zero for another cultural flashpoint when its library removed several books from its shelves, including some that focused on sex, race and LGBTQ+ issues.

"People get along pretty well here until we have dividing issues like the library -- and now this," Almond said.

Since she heard about the proposed ordinance, Almond said, she'd been wondering whether Llano really needed to further restrict abortion.

The morning of the council meeting, Almond decided to cancel her plans so she could fully consider the implications of the ordinance that would outlaw "abortion trafficking" in her town.

She still wasn't totally sure how she would vote.

With seven hours to go before the meeting, she pulled out a printed copy of the 16-page proposal. Then she sat down at her kitchen table, pen in hand, and began to read.

THE VOTE

The whispers in the back of city hall grew louder as the crowd realized that Almond would not be voting as they had expected.

"Laura can't do this by herself," said an advocate for the ordinance, leaning over to the other people in her row. "She needs someone to second. There's still a chance."

Then the other woman on the council, Kara Gilliland, spoke of her own hesitations.

"I'm not for abortions and that's my personal belief," Gilliland said. "But I cannot sit up here knowing that there are 3,400 other citizens in this town who don't have the same belief necessarily as I do."

Four of the five members of the Llano City Council voted to table the ordinance for another time.

"You can be mad at me if you want to," Almond said to her town. "But I've got to sleep with myself at night."

Combing through the ordinance that morning, Almond said in an interview, she scribbled furious notes in the margins, trying to identify every potential issue. She feared the law's civil enforcement mechanism would turn members of the Llano community against one another. While she'd supported the implementation of the Texas "heartbeat ban," which relied on the same provision, she said she hadn't given much thought to how that could pit neighbor against neighbor.

Now it was her job to "peel the layers" -- and she didn't like where the law could lead.

As the City Council moved on to other matters, Dickson ushered the angry crowd out to the porch.

The ordinance was tabled, he reminded his audience -- not dead. The city would have another opportunity to consider the proposal as soon as early September.

"Is this the city council of Austin or is this the city council of conservative Llano?" Dickson said. "This is far from over. ... Show up at their businesses with some signs."

"I know where Laura works," the wife of a local pastor said.

The next night, Dickson drove 40 minutes to Mason, Texas, to try to persuade another small conservative community to pass the same law.

